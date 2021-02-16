The court in The Hague ruled that the government had abused its power by relying on an emergency law to introduce this measure.

“The curfew must be lifted immediately.” A court in The Hague ruled on Tuesday February 16 that the Dutch government should end the curfew in force to fight Covid-19. “The curfew is a profound violation of the right to freedom of movement and to privacy”, therefore requiring “a very careful decision-making process”, he said in a statement. According to him, the government has abused its power.

The special law on which the government relied to impose a curfew is intended for “very urgent and exceptional circumstances”, notes the court. Gold, “the introduction of the curfew did not imply the particular urgency required” to be able to use this law, in particular because the possibility of such a measure was discussed many times before its entry into force, according to the court.

The Dutch government announced in early February to extend the national curfew, in effect from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from January 23, until March 2. The case was brought to justice by a group protesting against the introduction of this measure, which sparked violent riots in the country. The government had not yet reacted to this judgment. According to a spokesperson for The Hague court, a possible appeal will not suspend the decision taken at first instance.