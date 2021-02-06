Female genital mutilation is on the rise due to the pandemic and “in southern countries, some excisors“, affected by the precariousness caused by the coronavirus,”picked up the knife so that they could earn some money after they had given up the practice“, indicated on franceinfo sociologist Isabelle Gillette-Faye and director general of the National Federation GAMS against specific violence against women. The world day against female genital mutilation is being held on Saturday 6 February.”There are 70 million excised little girls in Indonesia. Today it is in Asia where there is the most female genital mutilation“, clarified Isabelle Gillette-Faye.

franceinfo: Because of the pandemic, is there an upsurge in female genital mutilation?

Isabelle Gillette-Faye: Unfortunately yes. We have an increased resumption of female genital mutilation. In southern countries, some excisors have taken up the knife again to be able to earn a little money when they had given up the practice. As families can no longer send their daughters to school, they tell themselves that by excising them and marrying them early, they will avoid dishonor.

What are the consequences of this female genital mutilation?

They are multiple and if there is only one consequence that you should remember, it is that female genital mutilation = death. When a person performs an excision on a child, a young woman, a woman, there is a very significant risk of hemorrhage and one can die even when it is done in a medical context. Even medicalization does not guarantee the absence of death. These are young girls who can have early pregnancies and their bodies are not ready to give birth. These women are at risk for multiple and varied infections throughout their lives.

In France excision is prohibited but according to the Excision collective let’s talk about it! are there 125,000 excisions each year?

In fact, it is not 125,000 excisions each year. This is a figure that comes from INED, the National Institute for Demographic Studies. In July 2019, we had 125,000 women residing in our territory who had undergone female genital mutilation and we still had 10% of their children who were at risk of female genital mutilation. The idea is to have more precise figures because we are receiving new populations from East Africa, Asia, the Caucasus countries and who are likely to practice female genital mutilation. For the moment we have our eyes focused only on the African continent, but we must understand that this concerns children who are of other origins. There are 70 million excised little girls in Indonesia. Today it is in Asia where there is the most female genital mutilation.