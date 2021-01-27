Due to a high death toll, the mortuaries pile the bodies into containers.

South Africa is the continent’s worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1.4 million cases and nearly 41,000 official deaths. The morgues of the big cities are always full and must pile the corpses in containers. As for the casket makers, they are experiencing such an increase in demand that they are refusing orders.

10 photos of Marco Longari and Guillem Sartorio taken in Soweto and Johannesburg in July 2020 and January 2021 illustrate this point.