In the management of the Covid-19 epidemic, New Zealand is nevertheless exemplary: 2,290 cases and only 25 deaths, in this country of five million inhabitants. But in a globalized world, even if you are an island, you are not alone.

New Zealand will therefore wait until vaccination is safe at the global level to reopen its borders which have been closed since March, except for New Zealand citizens. Yesterday, the very popular Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “New Zealand won’t feel like it’s back to normal until the world is too“. For the moment, “given the risks around the world and the uncertainty about international vaccination campaigns, we can expect our borders to be affected for a large part of the year. “

The rest of the world poses too great a risk to our health. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

The borders will not be reopened until, she said, “New Zealanders will not be vaccinated and protected“. A process that will start for”the general population“in the middle of this year.

What happened to make New Zealand take such a decision? The country had not recorded any cases for more than two months, but last weekend a woman was tested positive for the South African strain. This New Zealander was returning from Europe. The procedure imposes a quarantine of two weeks in a hotel chosen by the government, until presentation of a negative test, which it has respected. When she returned home in the north of the country, she was negative. Ten days later, a new test showed she had contracted the virus, presumably during her quarantine.

An investigation is being opened to understand how, but the transmission would have been made by the hotel’s air conditioning system, according to theNew Zealand Minister of Health Chris Hipkins, who adds that 15 close contacts of the infected woman do not carry the virus.

There is a small subtlety to the closing of the New Zealand borders: for a few weeks there has been a “travel bubble” between New Zealand and Australia. This “bubble” allows nationals of these countries to travel between them and to be exempt from quarantine.

After the discovery of the new contamination in New Zealand, Australia suspended its bubble for 72 hours. The Australian Minister of Health says he is opting for a “total caution“before knowing more. Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, said”disappointed“of this decision, claiming that the situation was”under control” now.

For the return of all foreign tourists, one of these two things is needed, explains Jacinda Ardern: the certainty that being vaccinated means that you are not transmitting the Covid to other people; or that New Zealand’s people are vaccinated enough for tourists to come safely. And she warns, it will take time.