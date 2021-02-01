Mamoudzou (Mayotte), correspondence.

It is 6.30 pm in Mamoudzou, the “capital” of Mayotte. The sun begins to decline in the port, and Nadjma must take the barge connecting Grande-Terre to Petite-Terre to return home. Head of room in a restaurant in the prefecture, the young woman lives in Dzaoudzi-Labattoir, one of the three municipalities that was completely confined on January 28. For this fifteen-minute sea trip, a mask and employer certificate are required, even if no checks are carried out on board. Hundreds of passengers flock to the boat every morning to go about their business. “What confinement? “, indignant Nadjma, who sees no difference in behavior on Petite-Terre. “Nothing has changed at Labattoir, people are still in the streets, there are no checks. “ The hundred or so men deployed by the gendarmerie and the police seem indeed very thin to be able to control all the small alleys streaking the towns of Mayotte, whether they are confined or under curfew. Commissioner Sébastien Halm, head of security at Mamoudzou, himself admits that “The beginnings are not so simple” in terms of respecting the curfew.

As of January 21, the entire lagoon island is supposed to be off from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. But if the main arteries of Mahora no longer see passers-by, the small streets, they continue to bubble after dark. It must be said that the Mahorais are used to staying outside at night, with family or friends, to take advantage of the little freshness that is granted to them outside their concrete or tin walls. The murmur of nocturnal conversations is never far away, as is the smell of the famous brochettis, those typical grills prepared in the street by the women. “Let us dance! “ proclaims Saandati, waitress in a bar in Cavani, a district in the south of Mamoudzou. “Everyone is fed up with these measures, she continues. It’s no use. “ Same story with Yannick, owner of a diving club: “It makes us sweat, we live from day to day, a lot of customers have canceled. We are privileged compared to the metropolis, but that pisses us off. “

The incidence rate reaches 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

It is true that Jean-François Colombet, prefect of Mayotte, resisted for a long time before taking measures. But, in recent weeks, positive cases of Covid-19 have been on the rise in the territory. More than 60 people have died there since the start of the epidemic, and there is an average incidence rate of 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some areas being more affected than others. This is the case of Dzaoudzi-Labattoir and Pamandzi, the only two communes of Petite-Terre, and of Bouéni, in the south-west of the island. With incidence rates ranging from 600 to 900, these three cities have been totally contained. “We hope that it will not last more than ten days”, says Gilles Halbout, rector of Mayotte. The latter is indeed worried about the students of Petite-Terre and Bouéni, who can no longer follow their courses, even in establishments outside these municipalities. The handouts distributed by the teachers of the lycée and the three colleges located in the confined areas on the last day of class will not last more than a week. “Personally, I don’t really understand why we confined Bouéni only to Grande-Terre, I know there is a cluster, but I don’t find that fair, says Nicolas, a resident of the southern city. Some really can’t take it anymore and go out. When the tide is low, people go for octopus fishing and take a walk. “

On the heights of Mamoudzou, where the Mayotte hospital center (CHM), the only hospital on the island, sits enthroned, caregivers are overwhelmed, as everywhere else in France. Since this weekend, the resuscitation service has been saturated, with 120% of available beds. “It’s difficult, we don’t have time”, breaths a nurse from the CHM between two patients. The presence of the South African variant on the island also participates in the rampant contamination. Dominique Voynet, director of the regional health agency of Mayotte and incidentally a former minister under Lionel Jospin, recently declared that “50 positive cases for the South African variant” had been discovered on 124 positive tests from the 101st French department. Some directly link the arrival of this variant on the island to the constant influx of “kwassas”, these boats coming from the nearby island of Anjouan, in the Comoros archipelago. Recently, one of the three Comorian islands, Mohéli, was severely affected by the virus, and prefectural immigration measures cannot prevent the kwassas from landing on the Mahorese coast. If the migratory dynamic is one of the causes of the rebound of the Covid on the island, it is not the only one: the difficult acceptance of restrictions by a population overwhelmed by measures that it considers ineffective and liberticidal is another. .

Axel Nodinot