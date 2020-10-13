The national police have already carried out checks in the city, and five establishments were put on notice for non-compliance with health measures on the weekend of October 10 and 11.

The Bouches-du-Rhône police prefect Emmanuel Barbe asked the mayor of Marseille, Michèle Rubirola, on Monday, October 12, to mobilize the municipal police to carry out more checks in the bars and restaurants of the city. The former are subject to an obligation to close, the latter to a very strict health protocol, Marseille being placed in the maximum alert zone in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

>> Find the latest information on the Covid-19 pandemic in our direct

The national police have already carried out checks, and five establishments were put on formal notice for non-compliance with health measures on the weekend of October 10 and 11. But she needs more arms. “What I see is that obviously there are few controls by the municipal police that would give rise to verbalizations, explained Emmanuel Barbe. I think we would really need, and I let Madam Rubirola know, that the municipal police could help us. “

There are a lot of bars and restaurants that do not meet one or more of the requirements. If we could control more that would be really good. Emmanuel Barbe, Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône to franceinfo

The town hall of Marseille has said, for its part, that it would follow the recommendations of the prefect.