In La Rochelle, tourists “are welcome” during school holidays, Mayor Jean-François Fountaine said on Friday October 16 on franceinfo, while new restrictive measures were announced on Wednesday October 14 and Thursday October 15 by the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister.

La Rochelle is not one of the metropolises subject to a curfew. But he calls for “remain extremely vigilant”. Jean-François Fountaine notes all the same “an increase that is noticeable” in the hospital, “both on the number of people hospitalized and on the incidence rates. So we are extremely vigilant”.

We are part of the territories that are rather less affected. Jean-Francois Fountaine to franceinfo

La Rochelle Hospital is “currently very busy with pathologies that we will qualify as classic, which means that there is room for a few Covid patients. And there are a few, not many”. Jean-François Fountaine will be vigilant so that their number does not increase, “because there, it is the whole hospital system which will be in difficulty. They would be obliged to make deprogramming, that is to say to send home people who have needs of operation or needs of important care” .

The mayor of La Rochelle promises “controls” to check that the barrier measures are respected in town and in establishments open to the public, “and not gatherings of more than six people”, warns the mayor. The city has set up “a poster campaign to explain to each of us that it is by protecting ourselves that we will protect our brother, sister, grandmother”.

We are going to be particularly vigilant so that people are not leaning on the counter. Jean-Francois Fountaine to franceinfo

“The idea is not at all to penalize”, assures the mayor of La Rochelle. “The utility is above all to explain, to explain, to explain”, insists Jean-François Fountaine, “that our hospital, if we ever had a resurgence of diseases, would be in great difficulty to treat not only Covid patients, but also all other patients who need care”.