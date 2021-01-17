With two million people already vaccinated in Israel, the establishment of a vaccination passport is already being considered by the government. This health pass could be granted “to those who will have received both doses of the vaccine, which will prevent them from being quarantined if they return from a trip abroad, or if they have been in contact with someone who tested positive“, explains journalist Dominique Derda, live from Jerusalem, Sunday January 17th.

The mayor of Tel Aviv already wants to go faster, and allow those who have been vaccinated as early as February to go to the cinema, to the museum, to attend concerts or shows. “The problem is that even if Israel is the country in the world which vaccinates the most, the contaminations curve is not yet falling enough, with nearly 7,000 positive cases per day, for nearly 9 million inhabitants.“, specifies the journalist.



