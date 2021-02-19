The Israeli state is firm on the closure of its borders. To be able to enter the territory, you have to have a compelling reason. In addition, those who arrive must isolate themselves for ten days. This is what Dominique Derda, correspondent for France Televisions in the Middle East, reports France 2 on Friday February 19. For days, he was locked in a hotel room. To get out, his PCR test must obviously be negative.

He further explains that he had already suffered one when he disembarked at Tel Aviv airport, but this did not allow him to avoid quarantine. The days are very long in his 15 m² room, especially since it is forbidden to leave it, under penalty of a fine. The hotel is also guarded by the police and managed by the army. Her meals are left at her door three times a day. Positive point: this stay is completely free. The Israeli government pays. “The meals are simple but varied. Never, since the beginning of my stay here, have I been served the same dish twice in a row”, he specifies.

