Highlights: Number of new corona patients decreased in the country

According to the Ministry of Health, today more than 55 thousand new cases of corona have been reported

The total number of corona patients in the country has crossed 71 lakh

According to experts, the corona peak has passed in the country

new Delhi

There is a continuous reduction in new cases of Corona in the country. There has been a significant decrease in the number of people who died from this deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 55,342 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country. According to experts, the peak of Corona has passed in India and its numbers are decreasing. However, health experts have warned people to take special caution during the festive season.

Number of corona patients crossed 71 lakh in the country

According to the data released on Tuesday by the Central Health Department, the total number of corona patients in the country has reached 71,75,881 lakh. The total number of active cases has come down to 8,38,729 lakhs while 62,27,296 people have recovered and gone home. This deadly virus has killed 1,09,856 people in the country so far. In the last 24 hours 706 people have died.



Kerala, Karnataka are giving tension

However, in the number of new cases of Corona, the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka are giving tension. The number of Kovid-19 patients is increasing steadily after the recently concluded festivals in both these states. There is also a possibility of increasing corona patients after increasing air pollution in winter.



Warning to be cautious during festivals

Experts have asked people to be cautious with Kovid-19 in the coming festive season. According to experts, people have to avoid overcrowding at festivals. It is very important to follow the rules of social distancing and wearing a mask will be mandatory.

3.77 crore corona patients worldwide

Globally, the total number of corona virus cases has crossed 3.77 crore, while the number of deaths from infections has exceeded 10,78,860. This information was given by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday. The university’s Center for System Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update that as of Tuesday morning the total number of cases had risen to 37,738,569 and the death toll rose to 1,078,868.



In which country how many covid-19 patients

According to CSSE, America is the most affected country in the world, with 7,803,884 cases recorded and 214,063 deaths. On the other hand, India is at the second place with 7,120,538 cases, while the death toll in the country is 109,150. Other top 15 countries with more cases, according to CSSE data, are Brazil (51,03,408), Russia (13,05,093), Colombia (919,083), Argentina (9,03,730), Spain (8,88,968), Peru (8, 49,371), Mexico (8,21,045), France (7,76,097), South Africa (6,93,359), Britain (6,20,458), Iran (5,04,281), Chile (4,82,832), Iraq (4, 05,437), Bangladesh (3,79,738), and Italy (3,59,569). Brazil currently ranks second in terms of infection deaths with 150,689. Countries with more than 10,000 deaths are Mexico (83,945), Britain (42,965), Italy (36,205), Peru (33,305), Spain (33,124), France (32,703), Iran (28,816), Colombia (27,985), Argentina (24,186) ), Russia (22,594), South Africa (17,863), Chile (13,376), Ecuador (12,218), Indonesia (11,935) and Belgium (10,191).