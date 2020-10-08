The ARS made this request to the Ile-de-France establishments, in order to anticipate the tensions within 15 days due to the resurgence of the epidemic. The AP-HP must reorganize its care and redeploy its staff in the departments, or even cancel leave already taken by the teams. The peak of patients is expected to occur around All Saints’ Day.

The situation is tense in Paris hospitals, faced with a resurgence of admissions of patients with Covid-19. As a result, the director of the Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency (ARS), Aurélien Rousseau, announces that he has asked the Ile-de-France health establishments to trigger the “reinforced” white plan, Thursday, October 8, “to mobilize all their resources and anticipate the days to come “.

>> Covid-19: the latest information live

In fact, the white plan has never been deactivated since the start of the crisis. Its first level allows in particular to activate crisis cells and monitor hospital tensions. But the ARS this time decided to launch level 2 (reinforced white plan), already activated during containment, between March and May, but paused since. This decision was taken because of not very encouraging 15-day forecasts made by epidemiologists from ARS and Public Health France.

This reinforced white plan first of all allows the directors of establishments to readjust the programming of interventions. “We are not reliving what we experienced in March”, insists despite everything the ARS, contacted by franceinfo. “But this time around, we cannot deprogram interventions again like we did in March. In a sense, the tension is therefore likely to be higher.” Thus, the ARS considers that from 700 patients hospitalized in intensive care throughout the region, it is necessary to deprogram a quarter of the care, and that from a thousand, it is necessary to deprogram 60%.

Level 2 of the white plan also allows directors to take internal organizational measures, with a certain degree of autonomy. This human resources component gives the heads of establishments the flexibility to redeploy certain nursing staff on Covid missions or to recall staff. But in practice, some establishments have thus started to deprogram non-urgent activities at the end of September.

The Assistance publique – Hôpitaux de Paris also sent a note to the directors of human resources on 2 October. The service constraints are “likely to lead to the cancellation of a majority of the days of leave (CA, RTT …) initially programmed”, specifies first of all the document on the question of working time, consulted by franceinfo.

We ask managers to be operational and to be able to adapt overnight to respond to an influx of patients in the departments. The expected peak falls during the All Saints holidays. We know it is a subject.ARS Ile-de-Franceto franceinfo

“These vacation cancellations will relate in particular to the All Saints’ Day holidays”, specifies the text. “The trade unions were not consulted and we are angry”, slips a union representative to franceinfo. In return, the days worked on days of leave or rest “planned before the date of publication of the note” will be paid overtime. These will be revalued by 50% “like all overtime worked from 1 October”. This measure should be understood as a “monetization of canceled vacation days”.

The AP-HP is also announcing measures for staff who have to cancel their vacation, with the payment of home care costs for children of “agents having canceled their leave to ensure continuity of care” (50 hours maximum per child).