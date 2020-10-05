Aurélien Rousseau announced Monday, October 5 on franceinfo of the deterioration of the indicators allowing to assess the progression of the coronavirus epidemic in the Paris region.

Aurélien Rousseau, director general of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Île-de-France, estimated Monday, October 5 on franceinfo that the additional restrictive measures announced in the morning are justified by the progression of the epidemic of coronavirus. However, he reiterates the importance of everyone’s involvement in the success of this plan: “Limit the number of people you see” and “respect barrier gestures” remain the measures “the most effective” against the spread of the epidemic in Île-de-France, according to Aurélien Rousseau.

franceinfo: Would you say that Paris is now clearly the epicenter of the epidemic in France?

Aurélien Rousseau: “Paris and the inner suburbs is one of the subjects of maximum concern because of the population density and the link with the 3 neighboring departments, which means that everything happens extremely quickly. And then we have worrying figures. The incidence on the 20-30 year old population is over 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. So we are indeed on a dynamic of the epidemic which is there and which has an impact on the hospital. impact in intensive care with more than 36% occupation by COVID patients but also on hospital beds in general. There are 2,328 hospitalized patients in Île-de-France. “

Everything will play out for you in the next 2 weeks?

“Yes. The measures that we take take 15 days to slow down, if they work, the impact on the hospital. But the measures of prohibition or limitation depend on each of us, with or without official decree. C is the reduction of our social interactions. It is to limit the number of people we see, to respect barrier gestures every day. Basically, these elements, which are quite simple and which cannot law, decree or decree, are in our hands. And we know that it is they who will be the most effective. “

Is it still more important than closed bars and the additional protocol for restaurants?

“All that is a whole. The analysis that we are doing today leads to taking the corresponding measures. We know that we have a risk of contamination which is multiplied by three in bars because we are a little less careful, because there is a festive atmosphere. So we take this measure on bars. We know that we have a certain number of clusters in universities “Often due to times outside of school time. So we are reducing the gauge and banning student parties. Besides, there is still a lot of contamination in the family circle. But here, we are not going to regulate it.” We reiterate calls for caution and civility. This is not a question of making this or that population feel guilty or stigmatizing, but of providing the information in a very transparent way so that everyone also feels responsible for facing this epidemic. . “

What do you answer to the questions of Ile-de-France residents who do not understand that we are closing bars, that we are asking to reduce our contacts when transport is crowded, for example?

“We have repeated this message, whether on public transport or teleworking, to learn as much as possible to work remotely or to take other means of transport. Afterwards, it is often easier to say. It remains a reality: public transport is used less by around 35% than it was on the same date last year. ‘others, we are still on this crest line between having to activate protective health measures and at the same time allowing the life of the country to continue because otherwise we are also heading towards a collapse of another part of our part of our collective life. “