“We had more beds than everyone else in Europe, that’s the secret”, Ingeborg Grassle, German politician and former CDU MEP, explained Saturday, October 10 on franceinfo about the management of the Covid-19 epidemic. The German healthcare system “took this shock well”, according to her. The epidemic in Germany has killed less than 10,000 people so far, compared to more than 32,000 in France, where the population is smaller.

“The population knows that we have weathered the crisis quite well so far, but as the crisis is still ahead, that does not mean anything”, Ingeborg Grassle alert. “I warn everyone against this pride because it leads to underestimating the problems, to having too much confidence in public health structures”, she said, calling to respect barrier gestures.

In Berlin, all bars and restaurants in the capital must now close at 11 p.m. and at least until the end of October, which is difficult to pass in the capital. “Berlin has been known for 50-60 years for practicing a freedom unknown in the rest of the Republic. Berlin is the place to party,” confirms Ingeborg Grassle.