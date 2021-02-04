The muzzle in each sample to detect the coronavirus. This is another training for these dogs in this German veterinary clinic located in Hanover. They are trained to sniff human saliva in order to identify individuals infected with the virus. “Our studies have shown that detection is 94% reliable, sometimes even more. Dogs can really smell infected individuals and those who are not, or symptomatic patients and asymptomatic patients.”, says Holger Volk, head of the veterinary clinic.

For now, the initiative is in a test state. Dogs are trained using samples stored in jars. But this alternative to PCR tests could quickly become widespread. In Finland, Helsinki airport has already taken the plunge for volunteers arriving in the country.

