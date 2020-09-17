The epidemiologist and biostatistician estimates Thursday, September 17 on franceinfo that there could be a new peak of the epidemic in seven to eight weeks.

The solutions to be adopted in the face of the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic in France are dividing the medical world. 227,000 people have died and the number of daily cases is now higher than the number of cases recorded last April. For Catherine Hill, epidemiologist and biostatistician interviewed by franceinfo Thursday, September 17,“the number of cases is increasing because we are doing more tests”.

She prefers to monitor new hospitalizations as well as intensive care admissions, indicators “much more solid”, according to her. She is concerned to see an increase in the number of intensive care admissions: “We are now at 73 per day, but I think we will be at 200 per day in a few weeks and 600 per day in seven to eight weeks”. At the peak of the epidemic, there were 691 new cases in intensive care per day, “in eight weeks, we can find ourselves in the situation of the peak of the epidemic”. For this epidemiologist, “the situation is really bad”.

Regarding the scientific council’s proposal to place positive people in isolation for seven days, Catherine Hill is skeptical, especially with regard to contact cases: “Obviously, if you wait for someone to be symptomatic, go get tested, have the results of the test, at that point, it is no longer worth isolating him because he is already more contagious. “ She criticizes the fact that France “does not try to find asymptomatic cases”, according to her, “the mess is total”.

According to Catherine Hill, it is necessary “separate tests” in order to gain in efficiency. “PCR tests should be reserved for people who are symptomatic, their contacts and hospital staff, people who work in nursing homes, priority populations.” Antigenic tests, which are faster, should be reserved for the general population in order to quickly identify and isolate contacts. “We must isolate them quickly”, she insists. The biostatistician regrets that the French effort has focused on PCR tests.

We can’t afford to test ten million people a week. With PCR tests, we can painfully test a million, and again, under catastrophic conditions.Catherine hillto franceinfo

The long delays in obtaining an appointment and a result also make some of the tests unnecessary. “We are throwing money out the window”, she insists. She especially regrets that it is difficult to quickly set up other types of tests which are however underway in other countries: “I think the health bureaucracy is suffocating us”.