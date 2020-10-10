Anne Sénéquier, doctor and co-director of the Health Observatory at the Institute of International and Strategic Relations, believes that European countries are not coordinating enough to fight against Covid-19.

In Europe, “we lack this common breadcrumb trail which would allow us to be coherent and coordinated”, doctor Anne Sénéquier, co-director of the Health Observatory at the Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS), said Saturday, October 10 on franceinfo, while restrictions are also the rule in other European countries to deal with the Covid-19 health crisis. A curfew is in effect from this Saturday evening in Berlin where bars, restaurants and all businesses will have to close. Since Thursday in Brussels, cafes and bars have to leave closed doors. Madrid is partially contained and placed in a state of health emergency.

Anne Sénéquier notes that there is “as many different protocols as there are different countries. Somehow, it is relevant in a sense that the epidemic will be different in each country, since we have a population with a different age pyramid, different vulnerabilities “. According to her, it is “obvious” that clearer rules are needed in Europe. “We felt it strongly this summer, if only during the border closures or openings in Europe, where everyone had signed an agreement for this to be coordinated. And finally, everyone did as they did. desired.”

With 28% more sick between last week and the previous week, “Europe is paying a little for what happened this summer and this is what we have been talking about since the beginning of July, with the arrival of summer, a significant flow of population and the release of barrier measures” . “Europe, in its entirety faces a resurgence of cases “, underlines Anne Sénéquier.

Everyone will try to answer according to their population, without necessarily consulting, unfortunately, with what is happening nextAnne Senéquierto franceinfo

Today “the context differs”, alert the doctor. “We arrive around the fall. The flu comes along and all the winter illnesses that we have every year. We are less outdoors, so we are in closed spaces with a lot of people. implementation of these measures. “ According to Anne Sénéquier, it is therefore necessary “to reappropriate these messages, to regain confidence in the health authorities”.

She believes that “which serves us enormously” is of “always questioning, going on the plot or the fake news, anything that will drown out the initial message”.