The figures for new covid infections in China They fell this Saturday after the National Health Commission reported 31,824 cases detected the day before, of which 27,611 (87%) are asymptomatic by the standards of the institution, which also recorded two deaths.

Among the 4,213 symptomatic cases, the vast majority (4,168) occurred due to local transmission within the country’s borders, with a special incidence in areas such as Canton (southeast, 1,868), Beijing (708) and Chongqing (center, 260).

These areas also concentrated the 27,611 asymptomatic cases registered in the country, although it should be remembered that the health authorities do not include them in their balance of confirmed cases unless they begin to manifest the required symptoms.

The Commission also indicated that 45 of the symptomatic cases and 178 of the asymptomatic cases were detected in travelers coming from abroad.

In all the country there are more than 390,000 people isolated under medical observation for being asymptomatic carriers of the virusamong which around 1,800 come from other territories.

China, which applies a severe “zero tolerance” policy towards the new coronavirus, has suffered waves of outbreaks in recent months attributed to the omicron variant that have caused record numbers of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in the first half. of 2020.

The National Health Commission also detailed that, throughout Saturday, more than 3,300 patients were discharged after successfully overcoming covid.

The number of active infected with symptoms in mainland China now stands at 40,228, 111 of whom are in serious condition.

Since last weekend, protests have been registered in several cities in China due to exhaustion due to the restrictions imposed to try to contain the outbreaks.

Cantón, which registers thousands of new cases a day, witnessed in recent days riots between residents of neighborhoods affected by outbreaks and security forces dressed in PPE suits.

It should be noted that, in recent days, many cities have closed PCR sampling booths and reduced the frequency with which they test the population, which could translate into finding fewer positives .

According to the institution’s accounts, Since the start of the pandemic, the country has registered a total of 33,6165 infections -a figure that excludes the asymptomatic- and 5,235 deaths.

To date, some 13.7 million close contacts with infected people have been medically monitored, of which more than two million remain under some type of quarantine.

EFE