The guardian of Juventus of Turin discusses with his staff on October 4, 2020. The meeting with Naples could not take place because the Neapolitan players are not presented due to the Covid-19 epidemic. (VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)

The French football team faces Ukraine on Wednesday October 7 in a friendly match. Léo Dubois, the defender of Lyon, tested positive for Covid-19 and placed in solitary confinement, was replaced. Between health risk and sports competition, the countries of the round ball have very different rules, or no rule at all. Direction Brazil, Italy and the United Kingdom.

In Brazil, a club is pushing for recovery, against all odds

In the country of football too, the Covid-19 poses serious problems. Brazilian football teams even strongly opposed the resumption of the championship. The club star Flamengo, from Rio de Janeiro, who has won everything this season, has been lobbying hard for the games to resume as soon as possible. And then disaster, on September 23, seven players of the team tested positive for covid in Ecuador during the Libertadores Cup against Barcelona SC. Since then, the situation has only become more complicated for the carioca team.

In total, 38 people from Flamengo, including 19 players, tested positive for coronavirus. The club, without a team, first tried to call off Sunday’s game against Palmeiras. The club de Sao Paulo refused as did the Brazilian football confederation. It must be said that Flamengo had really annoyed its peers in recent months, pushing for the resumption of the championship and minimizing the risks. The club de Rio had even resumed training when they were still banned, refusing to listen to the confederation.

The confederation, just like the justice, did not give him any gifts since they refused to cancel the match. The decision will therefore set a precedent from this weekend of October 10 and 11. The teams will have to play with their substitutes when there are sick people, including if the whole team is decimated as we have seen.

In Italy, a sporting, judicial and political debate

Serie A was shaken on the evening of Sunday, October 4 by the abortive match between Juventus Turin and Napoli. Neapolitan players did not show up at kick-off because of several cases of Covid-19 within the team. They risk losing on the green carpet. Beyond the sporting issue for the championship between two of main formations, it is the health rules adopted in Italian football that are the subject of debate. And this case could set a precedent for the rest of the season.

This case raises a main question: who is competent to authorize or prohibit a team from moving and playing a match? the regional health agency, the football league or the ministry of health? The Campania health agency, on which Naples depends, has banned players from traveling to Turin. However, the regulations of the Football League provide that, even in the presence of cases of Covid in the club, from the moment a team is able to field thirteen players including a goalkeeper, it is authorized to play the match. Which was the case with Naples. The team had asked for the match to be dismissed, which Juventus refused, based on league rules.

From a sporting point of view, it is for the sports judge of the League to settle the dispute and to know if the match will be played, or rather replayed or if the Bianconeri will pocket the three points of victory. Butthe Neapolitan affair has taken a political turn, the minister of Sports having chosen to give its opinion. Por Vincenzo Spadafora, the protocol in force is valid, it is good and it must be respected with the maximum of rigor. This is what he said Monday, October 5, after meeting the president of the Italian football federation. Apparently no question of doing of exceptions for sport as the government prepares to take further steps to deal with a possible second wave.

The cases of Juventus players who have joined their national team and who therefore did not comply with an isolation procedure because of two cases of covid in the club will thus be reported to justice. And among these players who have broken the isolation we find star Cristiano Ronaldo. No privilege therefore for footballers. For the time being.

In England, unreasonable national players

In England, international footballers are struggling to comply with anti-Covid-19 rules. The coach of the national team has decided to deprive himself of three players, Thursday, October 8, for the friendly match against Wales. Three players with reckless behavior. On Saturday 3 October, Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham turned 23. His relatives had decided to throw him a surprise party. When he returned home, there were his family, his friends. They were far more than six, the maximum number allowed for gatherings throughout Britain. And among the guests were two other internationals: Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho.

It could not have been known but in the land of the tabloid press, this kind of event rarely remains secret. So the Sun published the photos. The footballers apologized, they did not know, they say, that there would be so many people. The three men were selected for Thursday’s game but Gareth Southgate decided to rule them out. The coach is visibly furious at their lightness.

This is not the first time that English internationals have not respected the restrictions. A month ago, England play in Iceland, English victory 1/0. Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood play for their country for the first time. In the wake of the meeting, they invite two Icelandic women to the hotel and spend the night with her. While the team is supposed to stay in a bubble, don’t get in touch with anyone. In the morning, they are excluded from the group. And Gareth Southgate, the coach, decided not to call them this time, he deprives himself of two young talents but he wants to make an example.

Read also