Xavier Combes, head of Samu at the Bordeaux University Hospital, indicates that the indicators allowing to assess the progression of the epidemic in his city show an improvement of the situation.

“The situation has been settling for a few days”, declares Saturday, October 10, 2020 on franceinfo Xavier Combes, head of Samu at the Bordeaux University Hospital, while four cities, Lille, Saint-Etienne, Lyon and Grenoble have gone on maximum alert.

franceinfo: What is the health situation in your establishment?

Xavier Combes: “It is settling down, there is a stability, even a small decrease in the number of calls to the Samu, the passage to the emergency room and a certain number of indicators which are rather going in the right direction. the number of hospitalizations in intensive care is stable, it is no longer increasing, in any case.We have no more increase to control, which is rather reassuring, but it still needs to be confirmed and consolidated over several days. There are fewer people in intensive care and they stay less. The resuscitators have learned to treat the most serious patients a little differently and therefore the lengths of stay are shorter, so that allows the beds to be freed up faster. Afterwards, the problem is the number of entries and the number of exits per day. And it is true that in any case in Bordeaux, for a few days, we have been more on fewer entries than exits, which relieves the pressure on the hospital a bit. “

Bordeaux remains on heightened alert?

“Yes, there are some clusters, but they are also decreasing. All the indicators have been going in the right direction for a few days. Moreover, the regional prefect has lifted certain restrictions since yesterday, especially for sports halls and swimming pools, which are now open. It is an adaptation of the measures according to the decrease in the intensity of the epidemic, it is from day to day. One has the impression that the measures taken may be a little earlier than in many cities in France are bearing fruit. In Bordeaux, there is no major tension and the hospital continues to operate for all patients. “

Shouldn’t these measures have been maintained a little longer?

“It’s always very complicated. We have this problem of a balance between the societal impact and the health impact. I think that our leaders are obliged to decide according to the two impacts and therefore it is a fragile balance. And above all, I think that it must be reassessed on a daily basis and that is what we do, either at the ARS, at the prefecture, the hospitals, with the crisis units. We have a lot of indicators for be alerted very quickly, if ever there was a shift in the curves of infected patients, especially hospitalized. We do not know at all what will be the evolution in a few weeks or months. If, in other regions, the epidemic is increasing in a very, very important way, as it seems to be the case, will there be effects on New Aquitaine which seems a little more preserved at the moment? Me, I am unable to provide.”