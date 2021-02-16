While social and economic inequalities have increased markedly since the spread of Covid-19, the vaccine is not immune to these disparities. The difference in the number of people vaccinated between countries around the world is very noticeable. The Financial Times has drawn up a list of 100 countries which have vaccinated the most, details the journalist of France Televisions, Claire Sergent. Israel is ahead with 68 people per 100 inhabitants, 49 in the United Arab Emirates, 21.8 in the United Kingdom, 14 in the United States or 4.3 in France, while the European average is 4.8.

But in other parts of the world, concern is pervasive. Only two African countries appear in this list: Egypt with 0.001 person vaccinated per 100 inhabitants, and 0.0007 in Algeria. “At least 130 countries, which have 2.5 billion people, have not injected a single vaccine”, explained Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, Director General of WHO. If Africa represents only 3.5% of contaminations in the world, including a third for South Africa, the fear is that the continent will only be able to start vaccination at the end of the year 2021. WHO licensed the AstraZeneca vaccine and launched the Covax program, but it is well behind schedule.