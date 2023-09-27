Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/27/2023 – 0:03

The Covid-19 pandemic has had major impacts on children in the complex of 16 Maré favelas, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, especially in early childhood, which covers children aged 0 to 6 years, in terms of health, food, education, security. This is what the Early Childhood Diagnosis in Maré Favelas reveals, released this Wednesday (27) by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Redes da Maré. The population aged 0 to 6 corresponds to 12.4% of Maré residents, or the equivalent of almost 15 thousand children. Early childhood is considered a crucial phase for children’s development.

During the pandemic, 2,144 questionnaires were administered directly to families in their homes, in addition to interviews with professionals from early childhood protection and support networks, such as teachers, social workers and health professionals. The objective was to provide an overview of the reality of 2,796 children in this age group. Many families had more than one child at this age, he informed the Brazil Agency social worker Gisele Martins, one of the study coordinators. According to the Census carried out in 2013 by Redes da Maré, the complex has 140 thousand residents in total.

The survey shows that within the universe surveyed, 1,160 families (54.1% of the total surveyed) had difficulties with the issue of food, and in 252 households (11.8%), a family member stopped eating so that there would be no shortage of food. food for the child. “Civil society in Maré played a very decisive role in containing the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as Redes da Maré itself, through which there were benefits for thousands of families”, said Gisele. This was an important source of data for the NGO to develop its own diagnosis. “It became more evident that many families are experiencing food insecurity. There is a gap in the provision of public policies that did not respond immediately to the situation”, explained the coordinator. Redes da Maré served more than 18 thousand families during the pandemic.

In the field of food security, a recommendation is to investigate the nutrition of pregnant women and babies in Maré, due to the high number of children born prematurely and their weight in the results of quantitative research in the territory.

Violence

Regarding security, the report found that 62% of police operations took place close to schools and daycare centers, directly affecting children’s daily lives: 38.2% of caregivers stated that children have witnessed some type of violence, with highest levels found in the Nova Maré (54.1%) and Rubens Vaz (54%) favelas. Among the consequences for children were missed classes (37.1%), reduced school performance (26.1%), restricted movement (50.7%); losses when playing (43.7%).

According to Gisele, urban violence and the military confrontation that takes place by public security forces and the three armed groups that dispute the territory, affect the development process of children, access to public policies, and essential services for families. “We believe that this diagnosis helps to make (the problem) visible, but we need to continue this work, discuss it, so that we can dehumanize this situation. Because it’s not fair for the children of Maré to live in a different reality from other children in the city. This needs to be looked at with the strangeness it deserves.”

One of the report’s recommendations, in the field of security, is that there must be a denaturalization of violence processes. The public security policy conducted in Rio de Janeiro must be urgently reevaluated, aiming to promote the promotion of care for children in Maré and the development of a research project to investigate and intervene on the impacts of violence on the mental health of children in the territory.

Education

It is also necessary to expand access to child development spaces (EDIs) and daycare centers, since public policies aimed at early childhood are insufficient for the volume of demand in the territory, Gisele pointed out. “Access to health, education, social assistance, among others, must be expanded in a structural way. We have to ensure that public spaces are suitable for children.” This involves not only tackling the issue of violence appropriately, but also taking into account the priority nature of children, aiming to prevent minors from being killed in clashes.

Many families cannot find places in daycare centers and EDIs and this has consequences for the organization and dynamics of these people’s lives. Black women, who are mostly the people who take care of children, find themselves disadvantaged in terms of their rights and other life possibilities, such as their own access to education, work and income generation. “There are a series of actions that are compromised when these children’s right to the units is denied.” In Maré, there are only six municipal daycare centers and 15 EDIs that do not meet the demand of the approximately 15 thousand early childhood children in the territory, reinforced the social worker.

Gisele drew attention to the fact that public spaces must also be suitable for serving children with disabilities or those who present demands in the field of mental health. Another important aspect mentioned by the coordinator is that Maré has been considered a Rio neighborhood since 1994. “It is the largest group of favelas in Rio and we do not have, for example, a Guardianship Council within this territory”. The neighborhood also lacks social assistance facilities. Those that exist are outside the territory. Gisele highlighted that being larger than many Brazilian municipalities, this data would already justify having a strong and systematic presence of equipment in the field of protection and defense of the rights of children and adolescents.

In the field of basic rights, he mentioned the need for access to infrastructure, basic sanitation, leisure, culture and also transport. “We don’t have public transport lines circulating in Maré and this significantly complicates access to the city and the leisure, cultural and educational opportunities that the municipality offers.”

Caregivers

Public policies must also consider the forms of care adopted by favelas and peripheral areas, as demonstrated in the report. There is a predominance of women taking care of children in Maré: 94% of the main caregivers are women (mothers or grandmothers), with 74.4% declaring themselves black or mixed race and 68% being between 20 and 39 years old. In 24% of homes, the paternal figure (represented by parents, grandfather or stepfather) does not exist in the child’s daily life. “There is an absence of men in the care and support process.” According to the report, responsibility for maintaining the home is assumed by women in 51.2% of cases, while male figures are responsible in 44.7% of homes. In 32.8% of households, the monthly family income is up to one minimum wage.

Gisele Martins also defended that public policies look at this in a more responsible and less moralistic way. “Because, sometimes, we observe policies that want to affect the way families care, as if there were standards of care.” She maintained that there are several forms of care that need to be considered. “It is up to the State to guarantee rights, so that this population can do this in the most appropriate way. But what we observe is that there are a series of negligences that are taking shape in a historical way that must be seen.”

Health

In the health area, the report recommends expanding care, with more basic units and medical specialties, making it possible to carry out basic exams inside the favelas; invest in training programs and actions at Maré Family Clinics so that resources and strategies proven to be effective in monitoring children’s integral development are validated, including the Children’s Handbook and Brasileirinhos and Brasileirinhas Saudáveis; support health surveillance in the territory of Maré and support the screening indications that are necessary.

The survey shows that 96.7% of families stated that their children and grandchildren have a Child Record and 92% use this instrument mainly for vaccination. However, 64.6% declared they faced some type of difficulty in accessing the right to health and public facilities in Maré.

Other indications include reducing the neonatal mortality rate and that of children under five years of age, by expanding access to basic healthcare, promoting adequate care for pregnant women and offering complete vaccinations to children, among others.