Relaxing atmosphere in Iceland. The country has the lowest incidence rate in Europe, so the government has further lifted some health restrictions. It is now possible to bask in the hot springs. “I think we stayed five hours the day of the reopening”, confides a bather. Icelanders can also go back to the gym to sweat. After the effort, the comfort of enjoying a small mousse in a bar in Reykjavik, like a return to life before.

In Poland, winter sports resorts are full. In the Tatra mountain range, skiers are smiling. The easing of restrictions applies to hotels, museums, cinemas, theaters and swimming pools. And this until February 26. In Belgium, residents have been able to have their hair cut for several days. In Austria, since the start of the week, culture lovers can return to the museum on condition that they wear a mask with the FFP2 standard and respect a gauge of one person per 20 m². Stores and schools have also reopened. Nevertheless, some regions like Tyrol remain on alert due to the presence of the South African variant.

