There is no evidence that they violated the fortnight that was imposed on them after having tested positive, assure the authorities, denying the claims of several media.

Did the indiscipline of two French tourists start the Covid-19 epidemic in Iceland? This was stated by the chief epidemiologist of the Icelandic health directorate in an article in the local daily. Visir, Monday September 21, spotted Friday by several French media including International mail. But that same day, the Icelandic authorities denied this hypothesis?

Thorolfur Gudnason, the epidemiologist, claimed that around 100 people were diagnosed on the island in the days leading up to September 21, i.e. ‘”most” new infections, carried a new strain of the virus, which he claims was first observed in Iceland on two French tourists who tested positive on their arrival in mid-August. He even calls this strain “the French virus”.

The epidemiologist suggested that they had not followed the instructions to isolate themselves: “I have information that it was difficult to get them to follow instructions.”, he declares in Visir. Most of these recent contaminations took place in two pubs in the capital, Reykjavik.

But to accuse the French of being responsible for these contaminations is “unjust and unfounded”, replied Friday Kari Stefánsson, CEO of DeCODE Genetics, a company that participates in the Icelandic screening device. “The hypothesis that French tourists violated quarantine is not based on any evidence”, he told AFP.

This is also what the Icelandic police, still at AFP. “Lsanitary measures were not followed to the maximum ” by the two young people, but “there was no violation of the isolation rules” or “no reason to impose a fine”, she assures, without explaining what sprains tourists may have committed.

If the French carried the strain of the virus which then spread in the country, there is nothing to say that they are responsible for its introduction, explains Kari Stefánsson: “It is also possible, if not more likely, that there were other people on this plane who were infected and were early enough in the infection that they were not detected at the border.”

Iceland reopened its borders to travelers from the Schengen area on June 15, requiring them to respect a fourteen-day isolation or to be tested, and to isolate themselves in the event of a positive result.