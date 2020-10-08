Gaël Perdriau is opposed to the closure of bars while his city like Lyon and Grenoble will go on maximum coronavirus alert this Thursday evening.

Many cities including Saint-Etienne (Loire) will switch Thursday, October 8, in the evening, on maximum alert, Franceinfo learned from a government source. New restrictions will therefore be put in place. The Minister of Health will announce it Thursday, October 8 during his weekly press briefing. “I asked the Prime Minister to maintain a minimum social life”, indicates Gaël Perdriau, LR mayor of Saint-Etienne on franceinfo, who asks not to close the bars.

>>> Coronavirus: Lyon, Saint-Étienne and Grenoble will go on maximum alert. Follow our live.

The closing of bars, “I don’t want her”, continues the mayor of Saint-Etienne. “I think that the deconfinement measures which were taken in France were quite strict and rigorous and were extremely well respected by professionals and by the population and finally made it possible to stop the pandemic”, considers the chosen one.

For Gaël Perdriau,“if we take precautions where there is the public – as restaurants and cafes did very well in May – and we are on the other hand severe with the minority who do not respect these rules, we can let the majority live a more or less normal economic and social life “.

The mayor of Saint-Etienne says he wants to trust “individual responsibility” of its citizens rather than take “massive measures which would undoubtedly push us even further because once again, socially, the situation is also delicate”, defends Gaël Perdriau.

To date, in the metropolis of Saint-Etienne, 127 people are hospitalized and 38 people are in intensive care, indicates the mayor of the town. “We had, at the worst time of the April crisis, a little more than 500 occupied hospital beds and more than 180 intensive care beds. We are very, very far from that threshold. What worries me, c ‘is that I am told that today, we would be unable to reopen the same number of beds as in April because the government does not want to have to choose between Covid-19 patients and patients of ‘another pathology “, reacts the mayor of Saint-Etienne.

And Gaël Perdriau to question himself: “I do not understand that the six months which separate us from the first crisis, even though this second wave was announced, were not used by the government to anticipate and provide for a sufficient number of beds to continue treating pathologies currents arriving at the hospital and this second wave “.