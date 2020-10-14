Back in the Assembly after six months of convalescence, Jean-Luc Reitzer is a “miracle”, according to doctors. He was the first MP to contract Covid-19.

“I am the symbol that we can get out of it, but also that it can affect everyone”, testified the deputy of Haut-Rhin Jean-Luc Reitzer on franceinfo Wednesday, October 14. He was given a standing ovation on Tuesday for his return to the National Assembly, after six months of absence. The elected Republicans was the first deputy to contract Covid-19 in March. He spent a month in a coma, two and a half months in the hospital.

Jean-Luc Reitzer calls for respect for barrier gestures and to wear the mask to “all those who want to live, who want to meet in places of celebration and places of conviviality”. Grateful to the nursing staff, he also calls for “upgrading the job […] materially and financially “.

franceinfo: How did this return to the hemicycle go under the applause?

It was a very powerful, very strong emotional moment. I had an extraordinary reception. It was extremely touching because it came from all the benches of our Assembly. Throughout this difficult period that I have lived since the beginning of March, I have had the testimonies of my parliamentary colleagues from all political benches, and extraordinary testimonies from the whole of France, even from abroad. It is true that I was the first deputy to be infected by this Covid-19 and it was extremely publicized at the time. So there was a current of support, also a current of concern because people said to themselves: “If our deputy is sick, it is because things are getting serious and this epidemic can affect everyone”.

Can we present you as a survivor?

That’s what I’m told. They speak to me of “miraculously”. I am told, especially the doctors, “Mr. Reitzer, you’ve come a long way.” And then, my family also went through extremely difficult times. So, it’s true that I’m a little bit the symbol that we can get out of it, but also that it can affect everyone and that everyone must be careful. I appeal to our young people. I appeal to all those who want to live, who want to meet in places of celebration and places of conviviality. We must respect barrier gestures. You have to wear your mask and you have to be extremely careful.

What did your long stay in hospital teach you about how it works? On caregivers?

I already knew about the problems of hospitals. I was mayor for 34 years, so I am a man of the field. I was chairman of a supervisory and administrative board of my hospital, Saint-Morand hospital, in Altkirch, in the Haut-Rhin. I knew the problems of the nursing staff, but it is true that being hospitalized, during the two months that I was treated and then re-educated, I discovered not only professionalism, not only skills, but also a extreme humanity. And that’s what marked me.

I had difficulty swallowing, could not eat or drink for weeks. I had no morale at all and tears came to my eyes. When you have several nurses who come to tell you: “Mr. Reitzer, it does not matter, do not worry, it will come back”, who touch your arm, hand, shoulder to comfort you, it is something extraordinary. Jean-Luc Reitzer, deputy for Haut-Rhin to franceinfo

And then, I saw a solidarity and a dedication, an abnegation of people who returned from their retirement to strengthen the teams in Mulhouse. I saw people who came from all regions of France, in particular a colleague who was deputy who was the deputy of Christophe Castaner, who was a nurse by profession before being a member and who came to strengthen the teams. We must revalue the profession of caregiver.

For years all governments, right and left, have argued that hospitals cannot escape savings. Was that the world before? Is this speech changing today?

I have been an MP for 32 years. I was in the opposition, I was in the majority. I have often fought more forcefully against my own governments, my own majorities. It has sometimes cost me dearly, but I have always had my freedom of thought, my freedom of speech and I have always denounced the closure of the beds. I denounced the closure of services. I fought for the maternity ward of my hospital, for the surgery department, for the emergency room. And unfortunately, whatever the governments, the majorities, we have reached the closure of the maternity ward. We have closed a number of other services. All governments, all majorities are collectively responsible for this situation. There was the famous numerus clausus that we established and that we lifted. But it will take several years to find the number of doctors needed in our hospitals and even in the city.

We have to learn the lessons of what happened. We must fight against these closures. We must fight against excessive bureaucracy and administration of our health services.

And we must upgrade materially and financially, by giving more resources in premises, beds, intensive care for our caregivers, so that they know that they are indeed essential elements of national solidarity.