On the Cergy-Pontoise campus, lecture halls are now half empty. For some subjects, only 50% of the students are present. The others follow the lessons from home with videoconferencing software. “The following week, those who were on the computer come to the amphitheater and vice versa. This makes it possible not to lose the students in nature”, explains this history teacher.

In Albi, it is the prefect of Tarn in person who goes to war against the spread of the virus in the universities. She spoke to first year law students. Its target: moments of conviviality conducive to the transmission of Covid-19. A sensitive subject that the Minister of Higher Education and Research, Frédérique Vidal, had already addressed in mid-September by calling on students “to take their responsibilities”.