Among the neighbors, at work, in the parent group at school, we all know someone who is not confident with the speed with which science has advanced with a vaccine to inoculate the effects of infection with SARS-CoV-2.

To try to make a contribution to the debate that has been going on for a long time – especially if we consider that vaccines have been administered for more than a year around the world and the reduction of serious cases in this latest wave is largely attributed to that, the Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia listened to two of the greatest Spanish experts to know what to say when faced with someone who is reticent against immunizations.

One of the arguments often used is that vaccines contain dangerous substances such as aluminum and mercury. Away from common use for some time, mercury is no longer present in virtually any vaccine. As for aluminum, it may be present in a small amount of vaccines – because it is an adjuvant, that is, a substance used to increase the effect of the vaccine – but it is not being used in vaccines against Covid-19.

Still, experts explain, even where that substance is present, the dose is so low that it is not harmful to health. And the same is true for mercury. “Older vaccines, or for other diseases, could contain this component, but in a non-toxic dose that was eliminated very quickly”.

Other times, anti-vaccines also argue with serious side effects – they even talk about autism. But for some time now, Science has proven that there is no link between vaccines and this disorder. A lie that has been applied to the issue of Covid-19, and also in cases of other vaccines.

In addition, it is already clear that most adverse effects are mild, transient and local – with the support of a pharmacovigilance system that monitors the new vaccines approved on the market. In other words, whenever there is any sign that makes it possible to suspect a reaction or adverse event related to a vaccine, the fact must be communicated. For the rest, as experts note, most of the effects are mild and pass on their own.

If you still need more data to argue in favor of the Covid-19 vaccine, you can always remember that more than 9 billion doses have already been inoculated. In other words, there is no vaccine in the history of medicine that has been monitored more closely than this one. Which also means that if there had been minimally serious reactions that affected a significant part of the population, we would have known about it in a second and it would have been made public at the time.

It may still happen that they throw it at you with the classic argument that we don’t know the long-term effects. But the big question, as experts counter, is that the side effects of vaccines are usually associated with the moment they are administered – that is when the immune response is generated. In fact, if we look at what is happening now, what we see is that vaccines have been losing effectiveness over time. Therefore, there is not much to expect from long-term effects.

Another argument that the antivaccine chain has used has to do with the fact that Pfizer itself recognizes that there may be associated cases of myocarditis, a rare adverse effect, in the next five years. But what the pharmaceutical company recognized was not that – it was that only five years later could there be sequelae of a hypothetical myocarditis.

In addition to these, there is the argument used that proves to be a fallacy is that vaccines with messenger RNA technology are incorporated into our DNA. Now, as the specialists explain, what happens is that they degrade the invading cells, they do not properly enter their nucleus. This is one of the facts that must be proved when a new vaccine is presented to regulators: it is that it does not integrate into our body.

If they also come up with the excuse that any of the vaccines do not prevent infection, remember that it reduces cases with severe symptoms and hospitalization, which was what most worried all medical officials. In addition, vaccinated people tend to clear the infection earlier, as the transmission time is also shorter.

When they talk to you about guinea pigs, just say that the only people who were guinea pigs in this whole process were those who participated in the clinical trials. But these people were explained the procedure and signed an informed consent form. Now, not us: we are not guinea pigs, in fact, we were privileged.

