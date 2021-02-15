For those of us who follow information on the pandemic daily, there are two dominant topics that occupy our interest: the number of cases and deaths from Covid and how the vaccination program is progressing.

Today we are expectant and with great challenges in the coming months. The appearance of new, more contagious strains leads to more hospitalizations and deaths. To this must be added the arrival of autumn, which favors viral transmission, resulting in the fearsome and inevitable second wave.

At the beginning of January we suffered an upturn in infections. We did not know if we had started the second wave or it was a rebound product of relaxing in the care. The demonstrations, burials, social gatherings and parties had their consequences at the beginning of the year.

One year after the World Health Organization decreed the global alert, today we have more than 100 million infections and more than 2 million deaths. We can say that Covid is defeating the world. It is likely that the individualism of nations in the face of a global problem plus the politicization of the pandemic has prevented a better result.

Vaccination does not escape these problems. The vaccine that comes as a promise of salvation for all, quickly became a symbol of inequality. Today less than 60 countries out of 190 began to immunize. There are some who are just going to vaccinate in 2024.

Today we know that the Covid predominantly affects those who have the least and, given this inequality in vaccination, it could become a disease of poverty. People who cannot avoid exposure from multigenerational households and overcrowded dwellings are much more exposed.

On the other hand, we must understand that there will be no successful vaccination if the circulation of the virus is not reduced. We are starting the vaccination campaign almost at the peak of infections, with high viral circulation.

But we know that, with other viruses, such as the flu, vaccines must be given before, so that when the virus has a greater capacity to spread there are many vaccinated. The problem that can arise is that, the greater the circulation, the greater the probability of mutations.

If we have high circulation of the virus, with few vaccinated people, the virus can mutate to evade the immune response given by the vaccine. That is why it is imperative to stop the circulation of the virus with the basic measures of distancing and ventilation of the spaces.

We know that the beginning of school classes has its risks, but I consider it essential. They will begin at a time when there is community transmission, that vaccination has just begun, slowly, while the arrival of autumn increases infections and all high-risk activities are enabled in closed places: restaurants, churches, gyms, except schools.

Today we are clear that this virus thrives with human contact: if we do not keep our distance, the easier it will spread. We also learned, a year after the pandemic, that the virus is transmitted primarily through the air, by people speaking and exhaling large and small droplets called aerosols, and that capture of the virus from surfaces is rare.

Therefore, efforts to prevent the spread at the beginning of face-to-face classes should focus on improving the ventilation of the classrooms, the distance between students in the classroom and on their arrival at school, and the use of masks. Additionally, it would be useful to use carbon dioxide meters in the rooms to be able to quantify if there is adequate ventilation.

In addition, the virus is difficult to trace, causes little or no symptoms in many people but is fatal in others. For this reason, it is necessary to use compulsory and periodic tests in school personnel.

It is necessary to take extreme care and a great investment. The money from the PASO elections would be invested here.

The use of the Sputnik V vaccine before the results had been published by a scientific journal generated a great discussion with statements without knowledge from politicians, journalists and doctors. In that sense, I want to highlight the responsibility that public people must have in each word they utter, since a bad employee can change the lives of many.

The prominent Argentine cardiologist Carlos Tajer recently published the reasons for his happiness at the publication in the scientific journal “The Lancet” of the results of the Sputnik vaccine, arguing that humanity has a new vaccine and buries the doubts in the Argentine authorities of use the vaccines without sharing the supporting data.

From the publication it appears that the vaccine was not studied in patients with HIV, chronic hepatitis, corticosteroid treatments and in people with a history of Covid episodes. Therefore, it cannot be used in these groups for now. It also showed that its efficacy is greater when the two doses are respected at intervals of 21 days. Leaving aside the discussion generated in using only one dose to cover more population.

An outstanding fact is that it can be applied in people over 60 with similar efficiency than in the rest of the age groups, and it prevents moderate and severe cases of Covid disease with great efficiency.

It is imperative to leave political differences, personal ambitions and avoid that the profits expected by the industry in the manufacture of vaccines prevent us from returning to a new normal so awaited by all. It is necessary to cooperate with a great deal of solidarity.

Jorge Tartaglione is a cardiologist doctor. President of the Argentine Cardiological Foundation