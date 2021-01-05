The United Kingdom is closing in on a tsunami of contamination. As of Tuesday, January 5, more than 60,000 new people have been diagnosed positive for the coronavirus in 24 hours. An absolute record since the start of the pandemic. The death toll exceeds 75,000, making the United Kingdom one of the countries in Europe most bereaved by the pandemic, with a dramatic worsening in recent weeks.

>> Covid-19: follow the latest news on the coronavirus in our direct

Faced with these catastrophic figures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to announce, Monday, February 4, a tightening and widening of containment, applying it to all of England. Schools, left open until now, have closed. Scotland has also entered similar lockdown for, at least, the entire month of January. Already confined, Wales and Northern Ireland have decided to leave the children at home. So how did we come to this?

A second wave poorly controlled

The second wave of contamination that swept across Europe in autumn 2020 was not managed in the same way depending on the country. In the UK, Boris Johnson was first tempted (again) by a herd immunity strategy, bypassing rapid lockdown to tackle this further rise in cases, according to The Times (in English). A few weeks later, a reconfinement was finally decided in Wales, followed by England in early November. But this general confinement ended on December 2, giving way to more targeted measures.

“We are now in a much better situation than before the entry into force” confinement, the Prime Minister had justified at a press conference on November 26. Thus, all over England, non-essential businesses were able to reopen and the order to stay at home was lifted. Bars and restaurants were also able to lift the curtain in some areas.





The evolution of the number of new daily cases of coronavirus contamination in the United Kingdom. (OUR WORLD IN DATA)

Problem: the curve for the number of cases in the United Kingdom, which had stagnated and then declined during confinement, has started to rise again, Explain journalist Vincent Glad, supporting figures. In London, the increase was even worthy of the pre-containment period from mid-December. In a few weeks, new contaminations records were broken at the national level. The fault, in particular, with a variant of the highly transmissible coronavirus.

A highly contagious variant of the virus

This variant of Sars-CoV-2 seems to have precipitated the United Kingdom, and particularly England, in a situation “out of control”, according to the words by UK Health Minister Matt Hancock on December 20. This new variant, baptized VOC 202012/01, has been first detected in September in the UK. It has 22 mutations in its genome, but above all a stronger contagiousness.

According to several studies, this variant of Sars-CoV-2 “could be 50% to 74% more transmissible”. Concretely, an infected person transmits the coronavirus much more easily than a person infected with the “classic” version of the virus. And even if the virulence of this variant does not seem to be greater than what has been observed so far, this high transmissibility can very quickly become dramatic.

A variant of Sars-CoV-2 “50% more transmissible would be a much bigger problem than a 50% more lethal variant”, by the way Explain British epidemiologist Adam Kucharski on Twitter, supporting statistical evidence. With a reproduction rate of 1.1, a mortality rate of 0.8%, and 10,000 people infected, we would end up with 129 deaths after a month, he explains. If the mortality rate is increased by 50%, the number of deaths would reach 193. But if the rate of transmissibility increased by 50%, 978 deaths would be deplorable.

The consequences would be particularly sensitive in countries where even a small increase in transmissibility would tip the reproduction rate above 1, accelerating the epidemic. A Cape already exceeded UK.

Rapid and effective vaccination, but insufficient in the face of the progression of the virus

Faced with this critical situation, the United Kingdom has decided to bet on a powerful ally: vaccines. From December 8, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized and the vaccination campaign begins. The start-up is one of the fastest in the world and has already made it possible to immunize more than a million people in less than a month, a figure that makes many doctors in France dream. Better still, a second vaccine, AstraZeneca-Oxford, has also added new doses available at the end of December.

However, the solution is not miraculous. The Health Service Journal, a leading medical journal, points out that in England alone, more than 10 million people would need to be vaccinated in six weeks to meet the government’s ambitious goal. Lhe authorities hope to vaccinate by mid-February all people over 70 as well as caregivers. Even with the best vaccination rate in Europe, the British are still far from the mark. Collective immunity seems out of reach for many months.