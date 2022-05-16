Covid-19, the number of pharmacies is growing and the focus is on e-commerce

During the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pharmacies have experienced a digital transformation. A trend that appears to be growing even in the post-pandemic. A factor closely related to a fact: 84% of consumers believe that the Pharmacy and the pharmacist they will play an increasingly important role in the future in giving health advice.

This is the photograph taken by IQVIAa global provider of data in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, innovative technologies, consulting and clinical research services, presented at Bologna in the context of Cosmofarma Encounters brought closer, which comes to an end today. The two searches are The pharmacy of services between physical and digitalcurated by Isabella Cecchini; The 3.0 pharmacist and the hybrid consumer, new strategy approaches to remain competitive edited by Francesco Cavone.

According to the data collected by IQVIAin the last 12 months the sales in Pharmacy it grew by 2.2%, returning to the levels of two years ago. While ethical turnover is in sufferingsales grew by 7.3% compared to 2020. There are some growing trends to report: the supplements with + 7% and the parapharmaceutical with + 38%.

In the first quarter of 2022 there was a boom from pharmacies and chains as well as services closely related to the emergence of new models fore-commerce he e-retailer. However, there was a decrease in average customer entries in pharmacies, there is talk of a decrease of 5.2% also related to the number of people in line to have tampons, number, higher number in the previous quarter.

Covid-19, among the most purchased drugs by Italians are those for flu, cough and seasonal illness

What have been the most purchased products in the last year? We find in pole position the over-the-counter medications for influence, cough And seasonal illnesses (63%), followed by multivitamin supplements (58%) and those for gastric and intestinal function (42%). The medicines were bought 63% in-store and 25% online. The share of e-commerce in particular it is divided between pharmacy online (46%) e Amazon (40%) The 25% who chose to aim for the web as a shopping space, it did so for convenience (37%) and for the possibility of receiving the products at home (20%). Those who resiste-commerce, on the other hand, it does so out of a preference for physical pharmacies (24%) and distrust in online purchases (16%). 62% of those who buy online thinks that online shopping does not diminish the importance of physical pharmacy.

What are the main ones health problems of Italians? In the first place we find the high pressure (17%), then the cholesterol And high triglycerides (16%), obesity (12%), joint and rheumatic pains (11%). 2021 marks an increase in interest in sports (32% practicing it) and an increase in attention to healthy eating (77% considers it important) but the share of people who undergo regular medical checks decreases (42% do).

