Grandstands as changing rooms, closed showers, masks for coaches … These are now the precautionary principles applied for outdoor sport. The matches have resumed on the football or rugby fields and fans of round and oval balls are back.

Other measurements are used for indoor contact sports. Like for example this virucide used on the tatami for the practice of judo. A measure taken by this Orleans club to fight against the spread of the virus. Along with basketball and handball, judo is one of the indoor sports that has lost the most young people made redundant since the crisis.

