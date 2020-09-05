Regardless of the resurgence of covid-19 circumstances within the nation, there was clearly a necessity for an actual return to high school in September – as regular as attainable – for everybody: college students, mother and father, lecturers, all of us have to work – as usually as attainable. attainable – regardless of the presence of the virus, which is there, properly established round us, due to this fact doubtlessly in faculties as in the remainder of society. The President of the Scientific Council, Jean-François Delfraissy, made no secret, on the eve of the resumption: “There can be contamination at college, kids will turn out to be contaminated, in all probability some lecturers too, however we are going to handle it”.

In my view, I hoped with all my coronary heart to have all my new college students and be capable of begin the yr as rapidly as attainable, too conscious of the significance of constructing collectively and on stable foundations this yr II of the varsity below the coronavirus.

Tuesday, 8:30 a.m .: it began once more as in quarantine forty

On this primary day of college, I seek the advice of once more the final sanitary protocol up to now: 6 pages, in opposition to 57 for that of Could, which says roughly: a very powerful is that every one resume, so we can be content material with washing palms for college students and the continued carrying of the masks for lecturers.

Once I go down to fulfill my colleagues, Marie, the director, distributes to every one a bag of 5 cloth DIM masks, supplied by the Nationwide Schooling. I am not thrilled: first, they appear very gentle to me, when it comes to safety (these provided by my municipality are significantly better, lined and all), secondly they seem like briefs, however good since it’s supplied by the field …

Once I advised my neighbor final evening that we had been going to must put on the masks all day, he raised his eyebrows and replied: “Okay, like everybody else”. Besides that no, not like everybody else, it’s not nearly discomfort, the face and the voice are on the coronary heart of the instructor’s communication. I experimented with the masks at school, in Could and June: you need to converse louder, articulate extra, pose your voice, it is fairly demanding 6 hours a day for a inhabitants that consults for voice issues twice as many as the typical of staff; after which there may be not solely verbal communication, we specific a variety of issues with the decrease a part of the face normally, right here we’re diminished to a pair of eyes and eyebrows, that limits the nuances, particularly that these college students, not like these of Could, have no idea us and have no idea find out how to fill the voids of our masks.

As for my CP colleagues, I pity them, studying sounds with a masks is a bit like chopping with mittens, and my kindergarten colleagues, I desire not even to consider it, poor individuals. Then again, I’ve a thought for Adelaide, my deaf scholar who learn my lips, two years in the past: how will she do that yr in 4?th ? We acquired a clear masks, it is humorous however it’s bastard, because the track says: in 5 seconds there may be fog and it sticks to the mouth.

Effectively, I am fairly completely satisfied to see my new college students, at the least I see all of them, and I am completely satisfied to see everybody on my class record right here. Just one has not returned since March, all of the others had been current at the least the final two weeks of June. I nonetheless return to them like cuckoos, telling them that after the yr now we have lived, we had higher get right down to work.

Tuesday, 1:40 p.m .: a suspected case in my class

In the beginning of the afternoon, the principal involves search for Moussa in my class and takes me apart to clarify myself. His father is constructive for covid, Moussa should be examined and put in fortnight, I cannot see him once more for 14 days. Let’s go good. And what can we do? We’re ready for the results of his take a look at, Moussa, inside 48 hours if all goes properly. Hoping it’s destructive.

In fact, nothing ought to be mentioned, neither to kids nor to oldsters.

What whether it is constructive? …

With my 28 remaining college students, I put a layer on the security directions, washing palms, and usually stick mine with hydroalcoholic gel.

At midday I rapidly learn the minister’s final statements. Unsurprisingly, he appears to be like glad, very assured, and unsurprisingly, “all the pieces is prepared”, similar to in March when nothing was prepared. I believe again to this open letter a number of associations of pediatricians and their issues, I additionally suppose again to this platform signed by quite a few researchers, infectious illness specialists, heads of departments in hospitals, teachers: “Given the protocol in pressure in France, nothing appears to forestall faculties from turning into clusters”.

I nonetheless determine to remain constructive, hoping that Moussa isn’t.

Wednesday: college students on the stage

I appeared on the assessments formally proposed by the ministry to evaluate the affect of confinement on the extent of scholars. Okay. Give the realm of ​​a triangle, firstly of CM2, after two months of confinement, critically? My colleagues and I determine to let the primary week move, simply to get everybody again into the combo, earlier than passing the scholars by the sieve of the evals.

I did properly to attend: actually, the instruments that I normally use every year are examined and related sufficient to have a really exact concept of ​​the extent of every one, and I can simply examine this classic with the earlier generations. (which the official evaluations don’t permit).

The shock is fairly good, I do not discover the scholars too dumped. The colleagues have undoubtedly labored properly throughout and after confinement. There are gaps, it is true, a bit larger than common, however I anticipated worse. Effectively, I am nonetheless going to must take excellent care of Lola, Sammy, Mario, Dhina and two or three others …

Thursday: Constructive moussa

Thursday morning, the outcomes of Moussa’s PCR take a look at attain us: he’s constructive (asymptomatic, like many kids). Marie knowledgeable me of the process to observe: we await the opinion of the ARS, then the choice of the rectorate. Within the neighborhood, a college has already closed a category. I hope that they’ve numerous personnel to handle the state of affairs, on the ARS: for my part there can be a bunch of conditions like this one.

Once I come again to my college students, my head is some place else. I am unable to assist however take a look at Moussa’s neighbor, who spent 3 hours by his aspect on Tuesday. I am beginning to critically contemplate the opportunity of my class shutting down, concepts of quarantine, distance class going by my thoughts and screwing my head.

Rattling, we’re simply getting began.

Within the night, I take the knowledge sheets given by the mother and father and put together a mailing record with the emails and telephone numbers, you by no means know.

Once I get out of college on my bike, I meet Emma, ​​who sees me for the primary time with out a masks and says to me: “Ah, it is bizarre to see you for actual! “.

Friday: 130 courses closed in a single week … or in at some point?

The Minister has just announced the figures for schools and classes closed. For a day or two, we will discover unofficial censuses, via the Red Pens, confirmed circumstances, closed courses, and many others. It was due to this fact time for JMB to speak, clearly all is properly, there are solely 120 to 130 categorized closed out of 60,000 and about twenty faculties, half of which in Reunion, which resumed two weeks earlier than everybody else (one the week after the beginning of the varsity yr there have been 30 closed faculties). “It’s a small determine”, welcomes the Minister, who provides that this back-to-school week has been “relatively good”.

Given what is occurring earlier than my eyes, I’ve one other studying of the state of affairs: the figures introduced by the Minister Friday early within the morning are essentially the figures adopted by Thursday night. Nonetheless, it takes 48 hours, minimal, between the PCR exams, the opinion of the ARS and the choice of the rectorate, to shut a category. Suffice to say that the figures introduced by JMB as these of the primary week of college are in actuality these of first day college: the 120 or 130 closed courses had been closed following constructive circumstances for the one day of Tuesday. It is just Friday that we’ll have the figures for Wednesday, and Saturday these for Thursday, mechanically, and we will think about that for the circumstances of Thursday and Friday, as many closures can be performed out.

In my view, I’m nonetheless awaiting the choice to shut my class, it has been greater than 24 hours now that the ARS is in possession of Moussa’s constructive take a look at. I hope the choice can be made rapidly: Moussa was constructive Tuesday morning when he was with us, and it’s Friday, if different college students have been contaminated they’ve been enjoying for 3 days with their buddies within the yard, consuming with them within the canteen, could have crossed paths with their grandparents, and many others. As for me, irrespective of how a lot I placed on a masks, I’m with all of them day they usually haven’t any, after which I hang around with the opposite adults within the college, particularly within the grasp’s room after we all eat, with out a masks, after all.

Hey, since I noticed the varsity physician, I now not put on the DIM slip masks, solely the blue surgical procedures: the varsity physician strongly inspired me, he appears as skeptical as me, for the DIM briefs .

” Contact particular person “

I’m about to depart, this Friday, I’ve my helmet in my hand, when Marie and the varsity physician give me the data: the ARS has given its opinion, I’m formally a “contact particular person”, I need to keep confined (yay, I missed it) till the 14thth day after the final day I used to be involved with Moussa, and do a PCR take a look at on D + 7.

We should now look forward to the choice of the rectorate which is able to very formally endorse the closure of the category, I hope that this can be executed as quickly as attainable, historical past that households discover find out how to do, for his or her children, that every one that may be settled this weekend .

I ask the varsity physician what to do with my relations: nothing. They’re solely “contact contact”, so in my home everybody will proceed to go to work and college, except after all I’m constructive on Tuesday for the PCR take a look at, then every of my relations will turn out to be “contact particular person” in flip. In fact, by Tuesday I am dwelling with them …

On the best way again, on my bike, I am a bit bitter: it is actually silly, aside from that the primary week went very properly! The foundations of the category, of its group, of our relationship, to the scholars and me, have been properly laid, and all the pieces stops! I’ll get in contact with the mother and father, ship some work, however I am undecided what, now we have simply began the yr …

I’ll discover.

Epilogue

Saturday, 2:00 p.m., telephone name from Marie. The rectorate gave the inexperienced gentle, my college students and I are formally “evicted” from the varsity. A letter from the ARS arrives in our mailboxes, whereas the CPAM makes contact with everybody.

Word: I like to recommend this text which summarizes “What we know and what we still do not know about Covid-19 in children“, and who reiterates particularly that they’re, with out realizing why, a lot much less contaminating than adults.

