Inaccuracies, errors, communication blows … Despite press conferences by Donald Trump’s doctor, Americans are struggling to obtain precise information on the state of health of their president, who is seeking a second term.

The health of Donald Trump, contaminated by Covid-19, “improves”. His doctor, Dr Sean Conley, was reassuring during his press conference, Sunday, April 4, from the Walter Reed military hospital. Hospitalized since Friday, the President of the United States could even return to the White House on Monday. However, the day before, the doctor detailed the heavy treatment followed by Donald Trump, which suggested that he was suffering from a serious form of the disease. Because of this muddled communication and contradictory statements from his doctor, Donald Trump’s state of health is the subject of all rumors and speculation. Franceinfo returns to the elements that fuel the doubt.

An epidemic of hiccups

In his first press briefing, Saturday, Sean Conley chained errors and inaccuracies. In front of the press, he assures us that the president will “very good”that he suffers “a slight cough, fever and fatigue” and had no difficulty in breathing. The doctor also suggests that the president tested positive for the coronavirus 72 hours earlier, or 24 hours before the White House announcement. So much false information, denied in the hours that followed.

A few minutes after Sean Conley’s speech, the latter is contradicted by other sources within the White House. “The President’s vital signs over the past 24 hours have been very worrying, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of care.”, declares one of them, then on condition of anonymity.

As for the date on which the president was diagnosed positive, that is also false. In a statement issued the evening, Sean Conley corrects himself: “I used the expression ’72 hours’ instead of ‘day 3’ and ‘forty-eight hours’ instead of’ day 2 ‘”, he explains. However, this is a major correction: if the American president had indeed been diagnosed on Wednesday, and not on Thursday, it means that he would have participated in campaign events in public and without a mask, whereas he knew he was ill.

Clarification from the White House doctor: Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, October 1 in the evening (and not 72 hours ago as he had said during his press briefing). pic.twitter.com/kQJSP7kplu – Jérôme Cartillier (@jcartillier) October 3, 2020

The day after this botched press conference, Sean Conley tries to rectify the situation: he does an about-face and admits to reporters that Donald Trump’s condition deteriorated well on Friday at the White House, to the point of requiring a oxygen supplementation, for about an hour. Saturday morning, another episode of drop in oxygen saturation even occurred, without falling below 94%, further specifies the doctor. Difficult, under these conditions, to restore confidence.

A failed communication operation

Pressed by journalists, the doctor admitted on Sunday to having given the news “too optimistic”. “I didn’t want to give any information that could point the course of the disease in another direction”, he said. Theexplanation, which defies all scientific and medical logic, did not convince the journalists accredited to the White House. En favoring communication over facts, the president’s doctor appeared untrustworthy in the eyes of the “pool” of reporters, stunned by the difference in the sounds of bells between the “on” (the press conference) and the “off” (statements from anonymous sources).

Donald Trump himself was worried about this lag. As early as Saturday, Mark Meadows, chief of staff of the White House, was identified as the source of the statements contrary to those of Sean Conley. According to CNN reporter Jim Acosta, citing “two sources close to the situation”, the chief of staff took it for his rank. Rudy Giuliani, friend and former lawyer of Donald Trump, was responsible for moving to the New York Post the message of a healthy president who “sounds like vintage Trump on the phone”.

Finally, the White House published two photos and a video in the evening in which the head of state appears working in his office at the military hospital. On the latter, he declares to go “much better.” There again, the message intrigued the American press which noted, with the help of editing experts, that the video was edited with software so as to “erase” an unfortunate incident: probably a cough, suggests the Washington post, a scenario consistent with the statements of the president’s doctor.

As for the two photos, they are also part of the staging, decrypts the daily. And for good reason: supposed to show Donald Trump at different times of the day (evidenced by the change of room, dress and the presence of files), they were in fact taken at 10 minute intervals, explains the Washington Post. The daily relied on IPTC data, which automatically accompanies each image posted on the AP agency website.

Donald Trump works in a presidential suite at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Saturday, October 3, 2020 (EYEPRESS NEWS / AFP)

Donald Trump works in a presidential suite at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Saturday, October 3, 2020 (EYEPRESS NEWS / AFP)

Heavy treatment for a patient who “is doing well”

As early as Friday, Sean Conley communicated on the treatment administered to the president. In a letter, he indicated that the latter had taken a dose of an experimental treatment developed by the firm Regeneron made from synthetic antibodies. He also mentioned Remdesivir, an antiviral treatment. On Sunday, the doctor explained to the press that the president had received a second dose of Remdesivir, with no side effects. Above all, he added that Donald Trump had received a dose of dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, on Saturday.

This treatment does not correspond to a case “lightweight” of Covid-19, notes on Twitter a journalist from the specialized magazine Science. Especially dexamethasone, which “showed very promising results only for critically ill and critically ill patients”, according to the WHO. Likewise, “treatment with corticosteroid should not be used in patients without severe form” of Covid-19, continues the journalist.

Craig Spencer, emergency physician in New York and professor of public health at Columbia University confirms, also on Twitter, citing a study on this molecule published in July in the journal New England Journal of Medicine : “We found no benefit in patients who are not supplemented with oxygen”. In other words: why prescribe dexamethasone, Remdesivir and an experimental treatment based on synthetic antibodies to a patient who presents only a mild form of Covid-19? “I will not let someone go home who is taking three treatments including one intravenous. Of course he is no ordinary patient and I have no doubt that he can do a lot from the White House,” he noted, asking for the “total transparency” on the president’s state of health.

A litany of unanswered questions

As of the end of Sunday’s press conference, on Twitter, doctors ask the unanswered questions. Céline Gounder, doctor and consultant for CNN, list: “Are the president’s kidneys and liver functioning normally? Is his heart function normal or improving? Was it abnormal? We know he had an ultrasound. Was it? an ultrasound of the heart? “

Jonathan Lemire, an AP reporter who tracks the White House, believes that Sean Conley did not provide sufficiently precise answers: “When asked if the President’s oxygen level had dropped below 90, Dr Conley briefly beat around the bush before saying he had never hit ’80’.” Which does not answer the question “, he annoys on the social network.

11 / Many questions remain:

– When did POTUS 1st test positive for COVID?

– When did he develop symptoms?

– Who did he exhibit? pic.twitter.com/2TzItHj0mN – Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA (@celinegounder) October 4, 2020

In addition to the doubts that remain about Donald Trump’s state of health, the press and the medical profession are also wondering about the context of the transmission of the disease to the president in the countryside: “When did the President first test positive? Who was he exposed to? Was he given the experimental Regeneron treatment in the hope that he would not develop symptoms? So that we can hide the president’s diagnosis? “, asks Céline Gounder again. And to conclude: “In fact, how sick is he?”