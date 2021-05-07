I don’t know how you felt, but I found the final phase of the epidemic difficult in its very own way. The cumulative effect of a year of repetition, isolation and stress has led to a state of exhaustion – a habit with a feeling of fragility and vulnerability. The trauma of a year ago has been replaced by a slow case of “just reaching the end.”

Indeed, I have the same blurry memory problems that many others talk about in this boring and repetitive situation: going into a room and then wondering why I got in there, spending a lot of time looking for small earphones, forgetting the names of people and places outside my Covid bubble.

And if you tracked my condition on the personality schedule, I think that the “vitality” attribute would be low, the “conservatism” prescription high, the “anxiety-free” prescription low, and the “stress” characteristic high.

Which makes me wonder how a little more than a year of physical distancing has changed our personalities. The good news is that personality traits are very stable. They change, but gradually and over decades. In normal times, personality traits usually change for the better. Research shows that most people become more calm, confident and socially sensitive as they grow older and mature.

But we are affected by our experiences, and it would be shocking if an experience of such strength did not affect us in a significant way.

Those who lost a loved one, or nearly themselves died, have their harsh stories to tell. Adolescents and young adults lived a hellish period, at least in my own circle, when they were forced into unity, precisely the moment their identities were taking shape.

Yet I’ve been exceptionally lucky – in my family and my health – and can only talk about the effects of loneliness, rather than the disease itself. And I see that the under-appreciated effect is the accumulation of absences – and by that I mean the joys that we lost rather than the blows we took. Personally, my favorite sound is the sound of people laughing around a coffee shop late at night. This is something we’ve missed for a year, and I’d hate to see a chart that tracks the number of times Americans laughed each day, during 2019 versus 2020.

There are all the concerts we didn’t go to, the plays and the dinners we just didn’t enjoy. Very few of us have been able to live the joy of finding ourselves in a social environment about which we knew nothing. It is the loss of emotional nutrition. It manifests itself socially in loneliness. According to a study by the “Encouraging Care” project at Harvard University, 36% of Americans, including 61% of young people, say they suffer from “serious loneliness.”

I was surprised by how there was a feeling that it was not just a social problem, but an ethical problem as well. We say that we feel a sense of purpose and mission when we serve a cause bigger than ourselves, but this year I learned to what extent having a sense of purpose depends on the small acts and gestures of hospitality and generosity that we give and receive every day, sometimes with people we do not know quite well.

Small business and gestures, like throwing a dinner party and noticing that a guest’s cup is almost empty. Or when you make a stranger on the plane trust you and reveal personal things to you, and in return, make a temporary presence in his life. I used to hold my meetings in the same café in Washington, DC, and sometimes I heard fragments of conversations between friends who would advise and show interest in one another.

Those little actions and gestures, like exchanging advice, turn out to be very immune. And it turns out that feeling you have a sense of purpose is not only related to big commitments, but also to exchanging small gifts with your friends.

Those opportunities have diminished, and my business has expanded to fill in hours. I asked the business to provide things he was unable to.

This year should have been the perfect opportunity to take a step back for introspection and self-reflection. Personally, I know many people who have done important inner work this year, and many who were simply so exhausted. Recently, however, I found it difficult to plan for the future, because from a state of lockdown I found it difficult to imagine what life would be like when it was all over and we lived in freedom.

The year of the pandemic seems like an arc in the stories of our lives. But how will we – those whose losses were relatively small – think of this experience after five years, as a gift, as anxiety, or perhaps only as a void? I am trying to describe a general in which we were all physically protected and fortified, but less socially and morally bonded. This has caused, for me at least, greater vulnerability and vulnerability, but also a greater sense of resilience, and greater potential for change.

I found that I was exhausted on my screens, exhausted about the politicization of everything, and I rediscovered my love for the New York Mets. People who went through a stressful period are coming out with a great deal of power now. I am also sure that the second half of this year will be more wonderful than we can imagine now. For we will become people who value things: admire things, enjoy every little pleasure, live in a thousand delicious moments, meet friends and strangers, and see them with joy, new and grateful eyes.

* An American writer

To be published in private arrangement with the “New York Times” service.

Canonical URL: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/01/opinion/covid-lockdown.html