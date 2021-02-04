Taiwan is an island of 24 million people, located off the coast of China. Since the start of the health crisis, it has only recorded eight deaths caused by Covid-19. How is it possible ? First of all, Taiwan has never allowed the virus to take hold in its territory. “From December 31, 2019, the Ministry of Health began to perform systematic temperature measurements and comprehensive examinations for suspected cases upon landing of flights from Wuhan,“explained François Chih-Chung Wu, representative of Taiwan in France, last September.

From January 25, the island’s borders were closed for all Chinese nationals, then for all foreigners from March 18. Taiwanese returning home are subject to a fortnight. Those who are confined must regularly give news and, if they leave their homes, risk up to six months in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros. The Taiwanese have also started mass production of masks from the end of January 2020 and scrupulously respect social distancing measures.