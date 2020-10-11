Knowing if you are positive for the coronavirus in less than fifteen minutes, such is the promise of antigenic tests. The interest is obvious, provided they are effective. The French company that markets them has them assembled in a sheltered workshop for disabled people. In each box, they put swabs, because the sample is taken from the nose, like PCR tests. Then the technique is different, no need for a machine. The rapid test detects virus antigens, proteins present on its surface.

“The extraction liquid will collect the antigen of the virus, if it is ever present in the person’s nose”, explains Fabien Larue, Managing Director of AAZ. These tests are less efficient than PCRs, with more risk of not detecting positive people. The Haute Autorité de santé has authorized their use, but in a controlled manner.