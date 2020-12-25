The bells of Bethlehem rang at midnight, Friday, December 25, to celebrate the birth of Jesus in the city where he was born according to tradition. A Christmas evening like no other, with few faithful for mass, handpicked. The seat of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas even remained empty.

Among the Copts of Cairo, the Christians of Egypt, the celebration also has a special flavor “People are scared, so they come closer to God, but this year there are fewer people, and the masks are unheard of“, notes a devotee. In South Korea, an online mass was organized by the faithful of a church, who sang Christmas in their living room. Sydney (Australia), on a sparse beach, Covid-19 and gray skies oblige, a few Santas in swimsuits plunged into the waves. “We must take advantage of the present moment in this period, bring light and hope“, assures one of them, wearing a red cap.

