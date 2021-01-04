An Israeli health worker vaccinates a woman against Covid-19 in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, January 3, 2021. Illustrative photo. (JACK GUEZ / AFP)

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 must accelerate in France after the many criticisms on the low number of injections carried out for a week compared to our European neighbors. A working meeting on immunization monitoring is also organized on Monday January 4 with Emmanuel Macron and several ministers. Direction Spain, Israel and South Africa to see how the vaccination is going in these countries.

In Spain, a vaccination deemed too slow by the population

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has been rather optimistic in announcing a 70% vaccination rate by next summer. In the country, there are still no figures on the national state of vaccinations. But officially, everything is going very well. Last week, the press asked the minister if he had not been a little too enthusiastic. “We stand by what we said, replied Salvador Illa. The doses that we will receive of the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine will cover the first stage of our vaccination plan, around 2.5 million people. Then we think that around May-June, between 15 and 20 million people could be vaccinated, and by the summer we would come up with bigger numbers. “ The minister therefore no longer says 70% vaccination in the summer but “bigger numbers”, which releases the pressure anyway.

The Spaniards are not satisfied with this vaccination plan and this communication. In the country, no doubt as elsewhere, we find that things are not going fast enough, in particular for the regions responsible for health policy. They are in charge of vaccinating the population thanks to the doses given to them by the central government. A number of doses deemed insufficient by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the right-wing president of the Madrid region and therefore opponent of the left-wing government of Pedro Sanchez: “In the case of Madrid, we were expecting a much higher number. So I hope that ultimately a greater number of vaccines will arrive, because otherwise at this rate we will take many fewer people to vaccinate the citizens.” The criticism is certainly legitimate. Except that the Madrid region, which blames the slow delivery from the central government, has only used 6% of the doses it has received. The logistical challenge is therefore a reality for all Spanish administrations.

In Israel, an impressive speed

The country was one of the first to launch its vaccination campaign on December 19, 2020, and since then, vaccines have been dispensed with impressive speed and efficiency. It is first of all thanks to the logistics: Israel vaccinates seven days a week, 24 hours a day. That represents 150,000 vaccinations per day, and everything is extremely well organized and computerized. There are vaccination centers all over the place in hospitals, of course, but also temporary centers like the one on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. And the Hebrew state communicates a lot about the campaign, to sensitize the population.

But one of the key elements of Israel’s success is anticipation. The vaccines were pre-purchased from the first announcements of positive results against the coronavirus even before the end of clinical trials. One way to ensure priority. Some vaccines were also bought more expensive than in other countries in Europe. There are other details as well, the director of medical research of the Moderna laboratory is an Israeli graduate from Ben-Gurion University, and this also helped for the arrival of the vaccine. Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, continues to insist on his links with the director of the Pfizer laboratory, from a Thessalonian Jewish family.

The Jewish state hopes to be one of the first to achieve collective immunity. The Israelis want to be vaccinated. There is no real reluctance to the vaccine in the country. At the moment, 63% of Israelis plan to be vaccinated, according to a survey by Yedioth Aharonot. The example comes from above, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently on an election campaign, was the first Israeli to receive the vaccine. He made his first injection live on television. The country’s goal is to reach 2 million people vaccinated by the end of January. The target has been reduced to ensure two injections of the vaccine at three week intervals. And then, let us remember, Israel is a small country of 9 million inhabitants, things are necessarily going faster.

In South Africa, a vague strategy

The South African government has so far been very discreet about its policy to obtain doses and vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, even as clinical trials are taking place in the country. A forum of scientific experts denounced this weekend the lack of clarity and qualified as “unforgivable failure” the inability of the government to secure a supply.

The Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, finally broke his silence on Sunday. He was a little more specific about his objectives: by the end of the year, the government intends to vaccinate 67% of the population, or nearly 40 million South Africans, in order to achieve immunity. collective. A precise target but the way to reach it is a little more blurred. According to the Minister of Health, South Africa is already guaranteed to receive enough to vaccinate 10% of its population thanks to the Covax device, set up by the World Health Organization. The first doses should arrive by half of the year. But for the rest, Zweli Mkhize acknowledges that no agreement has yet been signed with the laboratories: “We still have to find enough to vaccinate 57% of the population. We try as much as possible to obtain doses, the first in February. But all this depends on the bilateral negotiations that we have at the moment.”

A very optimistic speech, but which shows that the country is rather late in its race for the vaccine. South Africa is still at the stage of discussions as the country is the most affected on the continent, with more than a million cases recorded, and that it is currently experiencing a second wave stronger than the first, are underway, notably with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Russian and Chinese manufacturers. In the meantime, the government is starting to organize its vaccination campaign in advance, and wishes to target health personnel as a priority, but the timetable will of course depend on the signing of future orders.