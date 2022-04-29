Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo rose again between April 17 and 23. Last week, daily hospitalizations rose 6% from the beginning of the month (which had an average of 146 daily admissions), recording a daily average of 155 patients who required hospital care.

The number of deaths also rose, with 22 people dying a day on average, up from 20 last week, an increase of 8.5%. The information comes from columnist Mônica Bergamo, from the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

“There was a very slight increase in the number of hospitalizations, and in the number of deaths. But vaccination has proven to be efficient at a time when life has practically returned to normal,” State Secretary of Health Jean Gorinchteyn told the column.

+ With 124 deaths from covid in the last 24 hours, the moving average of deaths is again above 100

The secretary said that the numbers are not associated with the occurrences recorded after the Carnival holiday, so it is not possible to say that the rise is related to the events. The data are from the week the state was preparing for the holiday.

According to Gorinchteyn, if São Paulo were a country, it would be in first place among the nations that most vaccinated against Covid-19 in the world, with 86.83% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, compared to countries with the same population or over 40 million people.

According to the state health department, vaccination of the additional dose has grown in recent weeks, with more than 26.4 million doses applied.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat