HOSPITAL admissions involving COVID-19 cases have dropped below 2,000 for the first time since January 1 in the Valencian Community.

1,981 hospitalizations were reported tonight (February 17) by the regional health ministry, a fall of 153 on the Tuesday total.

The rapid drop has seen a reduction from the February 10 figure of 2,885 hospital admissions and 4,083 on February 3.

It means that hospital cases have halved in just a fortnight.

Intensive care patients now stand at 436, a drop of 29 in a day, and 143 less over a week.

New COVID-19 cases stand at 1,530, a fall of 535 in 24 hours.

Infections have halved during seven days with the February 10 figure standing on 3,031.

As an additional barometer of where the pandemic stands in the region, today’s total of 1,530 infections compares very favorably to the 2,841 new cases reported on December 15.

There were comparatively few restrictions in place on that date which included an 11.00 pm curfew and the hospitality sector allowed to trade, albeit with reduced capacity.

88 deaths were reported today, which means there have been 1,325 fatalities caused by the coronavirus so far this month in a pandemic total of 6,094.

61 new outbreaks were registered in the Valencian Community with a significant number once again related to work and educational locations.