Elizabeth hernandez

Pachuca / 06.25.2021 21:08:28

According to Eduardo Bustos Vázquez, Undersecretary of Epidemiology of the Secretary of Health of the State of Hidalgo (SSEH), The entity has been slowing down the pandemic for 14 weeks in a row, although it asked society to continue following sanitary measures, such as the use of face masks and maintaining a healthy distance, to avoid a trigger of the disease, “because we are seeing that many people do not they use it, so we want to remember that the pandemic is not over yet. “

This Friday, the entity registered 39 thousand 468 accumulated positive cases of covid-19, and 6 thousand 169 deaths, being that five localities contribute with 47 percent of active cases: Pachuca with 45 cases, Tula de Allende with eight, Tizayuca with seven, Atotonilco de Tula with six, and Zempoala with five active cases.

“We cannot lower our guard at this time, but we remember that patients who have symptoms stay home to avoid infections, and go to a health unit for a check-up.

“Let’s stay in national green, but this green is to indicate a decrease in transmission but not of the pandemic, because many are ceasing to follow the measures, especially adolescents, and we are experiencing a truce but there are latent risks that may increase the cases “, referred the specialist.

Finally, Bustos Vázquez pointed out that vaccination has an impact on the decrease in deaths especially in those people at high risk, “so it is important to advance vaccination, which already takes a third of the population has it,” he said. .

Finally, he said that the Pachuca jurisdiction is where more deaths are occurring, as well as in Tizayuca, Apan, Tepeji, Tulancingo and Actopan, among others.

.