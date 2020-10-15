“These rules must of course be applied with common sense”, explained Jean Castex. The Prime Minister specified, Thursday, October 15, the concrete application of the curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., decreed for theIle-de-France and eight metropolises for fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

>> Follow the latest information related to the coronavirus in our live

The head of government detailed several exceptions, in particular for professional or health reasons. These trips must however be justified. A certificate to be completed will soon be available on the government site. A toll-free number (0 800 130 00) has also been set up.

For health reasons

Travel “for health reasons” will remain authorized between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., said Jean Castex during his press conference. In Ile-de-France and in the eight cities concerned, it will therefore be possible to leave your home after the curfew, “to go to the hospital or to buy drugs in a pharmacy on duty”, detailed the head of government.

For work

Travel for “professional reasons” will also be authorized, “if you work at night or your working hours do not allow you to be home at 9 pm”, explained Jean Castex.

A certificate, digital or on paper, as well as proof provided by the employer will be necessary, said the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. The employer’s proof can be a professional card, “if you are a liberal nurse or journalist”, he developed.

To help “a loved one in a situation of dependency”

It will also be possible to travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “return to a loved one in a situation of dependency”, continued Prime Minister Jean Castex.

If you have to take the train or the plane

The head of government also announced that travel would be allowed in the affected areas between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “if you have a train or a plane arriving or leaving after 9 pm”. “You will need to show your ticket if you are checked (…) The train or plane ticket will be an exemption “, assures Jean Castex “, he stressed.

On accompanying persons, the Prime Minister is a follower “common sense”. “Obviously, one can imagine that someone would have difficulty getting around or that they would not have public transport, surely that it would be necessary, you are right, to include the accompanying person in the exemptions envisaged”, he later clarified.

To take your pet out

As during confinement, the inhabitants of Ile-de-France and the eight metropolises where the curfew will apply from Friday night to Saturday, will be able to take their pets out near their homes between 9 p.m. and six hours, added the head of government.

To control compliance with the curfew, 12,000 police and gendarmes will be mobilized each night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “in addition to all the police and gendarmerie officers who work for the safety of the French”, with the municipal police, specified the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin.

Anyone who does not respect the curfew rules is liable to a fine of 135 euros, he said. “After three times”, these people face six months imprisonment and a fine of 3,750 euros.