These tests are a little less sensitive than PCRs, but they can get a result on the spot in less than 30 minutes.

The High Authority for Health (HAS) has given the green light to a third type of test – antigen tests – to diagnose Covid-19 in people who have symptoms, with the hope of “unclog” laboratories, where queues and waiting times for results are getting longer. These tests will be reimbursed by health insurance in the event of a diagnosis of a person presenting symptoms, specifies a statement published Friday, September 25. The HAS had already approved, a week ago, saliva tests for symptomatic people.

Unlike PCR virological tests, which look for the genome of the virus, antigenic tests detect a protein present in the virus. “The analysis technique is faster and generally does not require specific equipment”, recalls the HAS. “These tests are currently performed on a nasopharyngeal swab, with results being returned within 30 minutes.” They are “overall a little less sensitive” than PCRs, also emphasizes authority.

However, the HAS is in favor of their use because this loss of sensitivity can be compensated by their impact on the times – the result being returned within the day of the sample – and therefore on the circulation of the virus within the population.The High Authority for Healthin a press release

The HAS sets minimum performance thresholds for these antigenic tests. They must present a “clinical sensitivity greater than or equal to 80%” in order to limit the number of false negatives, and a “clinical specificity greater than or equal to 99%”, to make sure that the positive cases are indeed Covid-19 cases.

In addition, the main test, known as PCR, can now be performed after a sample from the throat, and no longer only from the nose, for people who do not present symptoms and in whom carrying out the nasopharyngeal sample is difficult or against. -indicated, adds the Haute Autorité de santé in another press release.

This applies for example to young children, very elderly patients, patients with psychiatric disorders or with nasal deviation, etc. “This alternative may represent a more acceptable method of collection in certain cases., continues the HAS. However, the risk associated with the possible triggering of the gag reflex must be taken into consideration by the professional who will take the sample. “