In New Delhi, India, residents appear to have developed collective immunity to Covid-19. In the streets of the city, the tumult of the crowd has returned: contaminations have decreased by 80% in five months. In this hospital in the capital, the Covid beds are emptying every day. At the height of the epidemic, 550 patients were received at the same time, and they are only 16. An intensive care room is now empty.

This finding is surprising when the country, overpopulated, has difficulty in applying barrier gestures. A researcher conducted a large serological survey in the capital to try to understand this phenomenon. “What we have observed is that 56% of people have antibodies in their blood, which means that more than 50% of the population has already been exposed to the virus, to a certain extent we are immune to the virus.“, explains Dr Pragya Sharma.



The JT

The other subjects of the news