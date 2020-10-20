answer: You have taken a non-urgent risk. I cannot estimate the possibility of positive screening of Kovid-19. If you notice symptoms and the test turns out to be positive, then stay in isolation for the period prescribed by the health authorities of India and the government and take necessary precautions. There is not much you can do about worrying about it.
Also read: – Can watching more porn lead to erectile dysfunction?
note: If you are also suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]
.
Leave a Reply