Question: I am 28 years old. My 31-year-old partner turned out to be Kovid-19 positive on 30 September and was fit by 5 October. He had no symptoms of corona and was in isolation. I met her on 10 October. We lost control and had oral sex with me. However, I did not touch her penis during this time. His RTPCR report came back positive on October 12. Now what are the chances of my corona test being positive? What precautions should I take?

answer: You have taken a non-urgent risk. I cannot estimate the possibility of positive screening of Kovid-19. If you notice symptoms and the test turns out to be positive, then stay in isolation for the period prescribed by the health authorities of India and the government and take necessary precautions. There is not much you can do about worrying about it.

