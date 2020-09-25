Initially, the Minister of Health announced that these facilities would be closed in the heightened alert zones.

Gyms and swimming pools may remain open to minors who play sports in clubs and associations, the Sports Ministry told AFP on Friday (September 25) after a meeting with players in the sports world. On Wednesday evening, the Minister of Health had first announced that in the enhanced alert zone (Paris, Lille, Toulouse, Saint-Etienne, Rennes, Rouen, Grenoble, Montpellier, Bordeaux, Lyon and Nice), sports halls and gymnasiums would be “closed”.

This announcement had left the world of amateur sport stunned, while this sector was slowly making its comeback, after the spring containment. Minors will therefore still be able to practice, in the continuity of the PE lessons at school. The equipment will also be open to high-level athletes and STAPS students. However, adults in this area will not be able to use the gymnasium or the swimming pool. They will have to play sports outdoors. Discussions must still be held between town halls and prefectures for the development of these measures.

In addition, French students will continue to have physical education and sports (EPS) lessons, ensures the Ministry of Education. “When there is a gymnasium within the confines of a school establishment, PE lessons can continue to take place there by respecting the protocol in force”, told AFP the entourage of Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer.

For classes that take place in an outdoor gymnasium, run for example by a community, discussions are still ongoing. Can school audiences continue to use the gymnasium? A decree specifying things is expected within 48 hours, according to the ministry contacted by AFP. Whatever happens, the PE lessons will continue within or outside the establishment.