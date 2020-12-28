The Union Home Ministry has decided to extend the corona virus guidelines by 31 January 2021. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs said that the things which are already in place regarding the container to prevent infection of the corona virus, will continue to prevail. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Containment Zone will continue to be carefully demarcated. Prevention measures prescribed within these zones will be strictly followed. Along with this, the Home Ministry has also directed the states to strictly follow the guidelines issued regarding Kovid-19.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that there has been a steady decline in active and new Kovid-19 cases. There is a need to maintain surveillance, prevention and caution, especially in the UK, given the new type of corona virus and the surge in cases globally. Let us know that the number of patients getting free from Corona virus infection in India reached 9782669 on Monday. The Ministry of Health stated that for more than a month, the number of patients who have been free of daily infection as compared to new cases daily has been more. This has reduced the number of patients being treated for infection.

The ministry said that in the last 24 hours, the number of patients being treated for infection has decreased by 1389. The number of infected people undergoing infection treatment in the country has reached 277301. The share of patients being treated in the total cases has come down to 2.72 percent. She said, for more than a month, there have been more number of patients getting daily infection free than new cases every day.

In the last 24 hours, 20021 people have been found infected with the corona virus in the country. 21131 more patients have become infection free during this period. Thus there has been a decrease in the number of cases being treated for infection. The ministry said that if compared globally, the number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country per 1 million population (7,397) is one of the lowest in the world. Globally, 10149 people are infected with an average population of 1 million. Countries like Russia, England, Italy, Brazil, France and the United States have a very high number of cases of Kovid-19 per 1 million population.