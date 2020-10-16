For Danielle, this is a first. This retiree will spend the All Saints holidays without seeing her grandchildren. “It’s very hard. The grandchildren, it’s our only reason for being, it’s our joy”, she explains. In his family, there was no debate. Her 10-year-old grandson who lives in Normandy will not come to Paris because of the epidemic. “They are not going to take the risk of contaminating us.”

Marie, on the other hand, did not succeed in resigning herself. She will nevertheless welcome her two grandchildren, who have come from Toulouse, to Paris. “Usually we go out, we go to the parks, to Disney, to the cinema and we cuddle! But here we are going to be very careful”, she promises, after convincing her husband to receive them despite the epidemic.

Other grandparents, like Elisabeth, had no choice. She has to look after her two grandchildren near Marseille. “Our son-in-law is away because he is a merchant marine captain and our daughter is a scuba diver and excavator at the moment. There is a risk but we have no choice. I think that if we are careful, what? ‘we wash our hands well, we can at least avoid the flu or gastro. “

To be sure not to be infected, there is the possibility of getting tested. This is the choice made by Scheherazade: “With the test, we make sure not to infect our relatives. I will not take the risk, especially coming from Paris, to bring the virus back to my parents who live in Brittany.”