Germany, which is struggling to contain the Covid-19 epidemic, will extend and strengthen its partial containment until January 31. This was announced by Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday 5 January. Schools, like most non-food stores, bars, restaurants, cultural, sports and leisure facilities will remain closed until that date. “We also invite all citizens to limit contact to the strict minimum” in order to fight the pandemic, said the Chancellor at a press conference after a meeting with the 16 presidents of regional states.

From now on, private gatherings are only allowed outside one’s own household with one other person, compared to five from another household so far. If strict containment, as some European countries have put in place, is not on the agenda, travel restrictions within a radius of 15 kilometers from home will be implemented in districts where the viral incidence exceeds 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Currently, this concerns some 10 million people, particularly in the east of the country in Saxony, Thuringia but also in Bavaria, territories particularly affected by the second wave.

“We find ourselves today in borderline situations in some hospitals, which has prompted us once again to adopt these resolutions today”, explained Ms Merkel. She also justified these new measures by the expansion of the new strain identified in Great Britain, possibly more contagious. “The measures that we have decided are drastic. (…) they are harder”, she admitted, speaking of a “race against time”.

Bavarian regional government chief Markus Söder has warned of any hope of a quick return to normalcy, warning that “we still had to live with the virus for several months”. Germany had 1,787,410 officially declared cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday since the start of the epidemic with 11,897 new officially declared cases in 24 hours. The number of deaths, with 944 new on Tuesday, stands at a total of 35,518, according to the Robert Koch health watch institute.