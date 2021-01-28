The opinion of the German vaccination commission, given to the Ministry of Health, specifies that “the data currently available are insufficient to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine beyond 65 years”.

“Not enough data available”. The German vaccination commission advises against the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 for people over the age of 65, a setback for the British laboratory already under pressure from Europeans about its deliveries.

Lack of proof of efficacy for the elderly, “AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently only recommended for people aged 18 to 64”, writes the vaccination commission (STIKO) in a document consulted by AFP. The notice given to the Ministry of Health specifies that “the data currently available are insufficient to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine beyond 65 years”.

This national recommendation comes as the European health regulator is due to vote on the authorization of the British vaccine for the continent on Friday.

AstraZeneca strongly replied to German experts, assuring that “the latest analyzes (…) confirm the efficacy of the vaccine in the group over 65 years old”, according to a spokesperson. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that the vaccine is “very good and efficient”, offering “a high degree of protection”.